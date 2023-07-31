SAVOY — As Sen. Dick Durbin reached the podium, located outside on a patch of grass just south of Curtis Road, a southbound Amtrak train whisked by on the nearby railroad tracks that run parallel to U.S. 45.

"I want to thank my staff for timing this just perfectly," Durbin joked.

The cameo appearance of the country's national passenger rail service was fitting as Durbin, along with U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, state and local officials, welcomed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Central and Southern Illinois on Monday to highlight federal infrastructure investments.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a onetime presidential candidate before he was tapped for President Joe Biden's cabinet, made two stops in the Champaign area before he was set to attend an event in East St. Louis later in the evening.

In Savoy, Buttigieg highlighted a recent $22.6 million federal grant for a grade separation project on Curtis Road just east of U.S. 45. The long-awaited project will raise the tracks 15 feet and lower the road five feet to create a new underpass at what's currently a major bottleneck.

"Everywhere I go, especially in smaller and midsize communities, but even in our biggest cities, there are these railroad crossings," Buttigieg said. "Everybody knows about them, they're a community headache, they're a quality of life issue and they're a safety concern."

"And when we can act to improve the signaling or the safety around a crossing, or even better, as in this case, to eliminate it entirely, we know that's going to be a win for the community," he said.

The Savoy project was one of 162 across the country to receive a combined $2.2 billion through RAISE, a competitive grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by Biden in 2021.

The law also funded the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program, a $570 million initiative that will address more than 400 at-grade crossings in an initial round of funding that was announce announced in early June.

Receiving $16 million from that batch of federal dollars was the Brush College grade separation project in Decatur, an $83 million initiative that will create an overpass to carry traffic over Faries Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in the city's industrial corridor.

The tracks are notorious for traffic jams caused by trains working in and around the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant and the Midwest Inland Port.

Federal funds from other U.S. Department of Transportation programs have aided in Springfield's ambitious rail project, which aims to alleviate rail congestion in the city's downtown area by consolidating train traffic from Third Street to 10th Street and through building a series of overpasses and underpasses along the corridor.

Through these funds, Buttigieg said the country was on the cusp of an "infrastructure decade," a nod to the running joke that "infrastructure week" became during former President Donald Trump's administration.

Illinois has experienced an infrastructure boom of sorts in recent years. In 2019, lawmakers approved Rebuild Illinois, the largest capital construction program in state history.

The most recent version of the program, which is updated annually, would invest nearly $41 billion into the state's transportation infrastructure over the next six years. State funding for the program largely comes from the motor fuel tax. But Illinois has also been able to leverage more federal dollars.

In a brief interview with Lee Enterprises, Buttigieg said "there is no question that Illinois benefits from being a state whose leadership has put their money where their mouth is in terms of the importance of infrastructure."

"Not only does that mean a lot of projects are being done with state dollars, but it means there's more likely to be a state match to help win federal dollars. And that local alignment is important too," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg was also asked by reporters about a recent Washington Post report that revealed Illinois to be one of 38 states that shifted a combined $755 million from two programs focused on tackling carbon emissions and protecting roads from climate change into general purpose highway construction accounts. Illinois, according to the report, shifted more than $39 million.

Buttigieg noted that "the law as written provides a lot of flexibility for states, even in programs that have a specific intent." He suggested that the funding could be balanced out in later years "as a project or set of projects that's more aligned with the intent of the program becomes shovel ready."

"So I don't want to prejudge based on what any one state is doing," Buttigieg said. "But what I will say is we urge all of the states to do everything they can to meet the desired goal of these programs."

Buttigieg also addressed the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which exposed gaps in federal safety regulations. The train carrying hazardous chemicals passed through Central Illinois just one day before it went off the rails, forcing thousands to evacuate.

"Well, they've taken some steps and I think there's more work to do," Buttigieg said of Norfolk Southern. "Look, there needs to be a deep overhaul in terms of safety culture across this country. And part of that is the responsibility of the administration to make sure investments are happening, like this one, to make every part of our railroad network safer."

After the event, Buttigieg greeted some of those gathered and did a handful of quick media interviews before heading to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for a "fireside" chat with engineering students and faculty.

Buttigieg, Budzinski and Durbin were then set to travel to East St. Louis to tour a rail management facility operated by MetroLink, the mass transit system serving Greater St. Louis.

Buttigieg last visited Central Illinois in February 2022, when he toured Heartland Community College's advanced training academy in Bloomington. The facility is designed to train students in the manufacture, diagnosis, service and repair of electric vehicles.

