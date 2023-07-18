SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' first-in-the-nation elimination of cash bail will be allowed to take effect after the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the landmark criminal justice reform did not violate the state's constitution.

The 5-2 ruling from state's high court comes more than six months after a lower court ruling threw the state's criminal justice system into chaos by finding the reform, challenged by more than 60 county state's attorneys, unconstitutional days before it was set to take effect Jan. 1.

The state Supreme Court stepped in, pausing the reform while agreeing to hear the case. Oral arguments were held in March. The ruling split along partisan lines, with Democrats in the majority and the court's two Republican justices, Lisa Holder White and David Overstreet, dissenting.

"The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public," wrote Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis for the majority. "Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims."

The law's "pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance," Theis continued.

The ruling sets a Sept. 18 date for the elimination of cash bail, allowing prosecutors and others involved in the criminal justice system adequate ramp-up time to prepare for the significant change.

The elimination of cash bail is the centerpiece and the most controversial provision of the landmark criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act, which was passed by the state legislative and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021.

Democrats who championed the law hailed it as a model for reforming the criminal justice system through greater police accountability measures and reducing the amount of people who are jailed before trial for low-level offensives.

It was passed months after nationwide outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked a desire for broader action to address racial inequities within the criminal justice system.

Republicans, however, have derided the law as anti-law enforcement and potentially dangerous given that it would allow for the release of many more criminal defendants pretrial than under the cash bail system. Some referred to it derisively as the "purge law," a reference to the 2013 film "The Purge," which depicts a dystopian future in which all crime is allowed for 12 hours once a year.

The upholding of the law is a major victory for Pritzker and Democrats. The governor, in a statement, said he was "pleased" by the court's ruling.

"We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail," Pritzker said.

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, called the ruling "a win for the people of this state, but also for our democracy."

"As duly elected representatives, we have the privilege and responsibility of creating policy that reflects our values as Illinoisans," Welch said. "Our state’s highest court rightfully ruled that frivolous lawsuits cannot and will not stop the legislative process.”

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said the state has "taken a great step forward today, and I look forward to the road ahead.”

Republicans and law enforcement groups said they were disappointed in the ruling.

"This ruling is just one more blow to the credibility of the Illinois Supreme Court, particularly after two of the justices accepted a million dollars from the main proponent of the Act— Governor JB Pritzker," said state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. "This is yet another victory for the people who choose to commit crimes in our state. Where are the victories for the victims?”

Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, who was the lead Republican negotiator on the SAFE-T Act in 2021, called for a special session to address issues with the law.

“While no person should be held in jail or let free because of their economic circumstances, the SAFE-T Act handcuffs law enforcement and judges making it more difficult for them to combat violent crime," Curran said.

“It is possible to reform our cash bail system while keeping our communities safe and the legislature should return immediately to ensure that public safety is in no way jeopardized by the implementation of this reckless legislation before it takes effect," he continued.

Chris Southwood, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, said the ruling "confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder."

This story will be updated.