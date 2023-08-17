SPRINGFIELD — In their weakest position in a generation, Illinois Republicans on Thursday vowed to become relevant again in the Democrat-dominated state, acknowledging the need to reach more voters yet largely avoiding the elephant in the room: indicted former President Donald Trump.

The party faithful gathered in Springfield for their annual day at the Illinois State Fair, which came one day after Democrats gathered in the same space.

There was less to celebrate for Republicans, who have been shut out of all statewide elected offices and relegated to superminority status in the state legislature. The party is also in the minority on the state Supreme Court and holds just three of the state's 14 congressional seats.

Republican leaders conceded that it will not be "an overnight process," but they aim to make Illinois "a two-party state" again and then, eventually, flip it red.

State Party Chair Don Tracy said they need to focus on the mechanics of turning out voters and improving their small-dollar fundraising instead of a major overhaul of their message.

Several times, Tracy goaded Republicans to vote by mail or vote early, saying Democrats have superior programs that have allowed them to bank more votes and focus on recruiting new voters, which has made a difference in close races.

Tracy insisted that the party's messaging on issues like crime, corruption and taxes — largely similar to those deployed before the party recorded steep losses up and down the ballot in 2022 — was not at issue.

"I don't think the message has been the problem," Tracy said. "The Democrats keep going farther and farther left, and that just makes the message more resonant. Mostly, we've got to get more people out."

"We got to get more people off the sidelines and chipping in," Tracy added. "The time where we can rely on a self-funder like the Democrats rely on a self-funder to do everything for them … is over."

Trump's name was barely mentioned during an hour-long rally held on the Director's Lawn of the Illinois State Fairgrounds, or at the joint meeting of the Illinois Republican State Central Committee and Republican County Chair's Association held at a Springfield hotel earlier that morning.

Trump, who is now facing 91 felony charges stemming from four different criminal investigations, is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But he is deeply unpopular in Illinois, where voters resoundingly rejected him in 2016 and 2020.

Many political observers attribute the former president's unpopularity in the Chicago suburbs, buoyed by conservative positions on issues like abortion and guns, even as he's helped solidify downstate Illinois as solidly Republican.

But whereas Democrats largely kept their focus on national issues on Wednesday, Republican leaders sought to promote a version of "all politics is local," hoping to avoid the divisive national topics that have cut them down in Illinois in recent years.

"Why is it always about Donald Trump?" said Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, when reporters asked about the former president.

Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said he was concerned "anytime we're not talking Illinois issues."

"So whether it's Donald Trump or any other national issue, it is really the state issues ... where we want to drive the message, because we have a lot to address here," Curran said.

Among them was the issue of corruption, with Republicans referencing the indictment of former House Speaker Michael Madigan and others in his orbit.

Former Madigan Chief of Staff Tim Mapes is on trial now in Chicago on federal perjury charges in a separate but related case.

"Democrats' tolerance for bullshit might be low, but their tolerance for corruption is apparently sky high," McCombie told the cheering crowd, a clear reference to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comment the day before about alleged lies coming from Republican elected officials. "They're huddled up right now on yet another trial brought on by bribery, lying and self-interest."

McCombie made no mention of the charges facing Trump.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, seemingly alluded to the idea that is time to move on from Trump when he told Republicans gathered that in 2024, "it's about winning," and that "politics is about the future, not about the past."

However, asked by reporters afterward, LaHood sidestepped the question, saying he was impressed with the "deep, diverse field" of GOP candidates.

"I'm not in the business of saying who should run for president or not run for president," LaHood said. "I will say this, as a former federal prosecutor, I believe in the rule of law. But I don't believe in the unequal application of the law. And that's what I think is happening."

Still, even if Illinois Republican leaders wanted to redirect the conversation away from the former president and his legal troubles, there were signs of his continued hold over his party, including Trump campaign signs.

It is a reminder of the conundrum facing state Republicans as the former president is politically toxic, with moderate suburban voters needed to win general elections, but remains a favorite of the party's downstate base.

This was clear in the Republican primary race for the 12th Congressional District, which features incumbent Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and former GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey. Both have endorsed Trump.

"It's bogus, it's a complete witch hunt," Bailey told reporters at the fairgrounds on Thursday. "What's going on should be illegal. We need more attorney generals across the United States actually filing indictments against Joe Biden and many of the other people in office."

Bost was not present Thursday, instead appearing with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at a fundraiser in the Metro East for his reelection campaign.

With this, a face-to-face clash was avoided between the two candidates. Bailey, one year removed from being the event's headliner as the candidate taking on Pritzker, was not included in the speaking program, but nevertheless made an appearance. He called McCarthy's presence on behalf of Bost "a sign of desperation."

"They know they're in trouble, they know I'm going to win," Bailey said. "You know, Mike Bost has been very loyal to (Washington, D.C.) and I expect D.C. to be very loyal to Mike Bost."

Tracy confirmed a few minutes later that the state party was firmly behind Bost in the race. The incumbent held a campaign kickoff event in Murphysboro earlier this week. Bost said Bailey was "desperate for a job" and running to satisfy his ego.

LaHood was the only Republican member of the congressional delegation to attend with the absence of Bost and Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White, who faces voters next year, also addressed Republicans gathered.

