SPRINGFIELD — Illinois will hit a historic milestone in the fiscal year that begins Saturday with the state's so-called "rainy day" fund expected to surpass $2 billion for the first time.

The fund — officially known as the budget stabilization fund — is essentially the state's reserve account, meant for use during fiscal emergencies, economic downturns and to assist with cash flow.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza deposited an additional $200 million into the fund this week, putting it at $1.94 billion. At least $138 million has been earmarked for the fund in the next budget year, which would push it over $2 billion.

Deputy Gov. Andy Manar, in a Thursday afternoon interview with Lee Enterprises, characterized the milestone as "significant and meaningful and it underscores the fiscal progress that we've made as a state."

"It's just sound fiscal policy to plan for the ebbs and flows of state revenues and expenditures. It's just sound fiscal policy to plan ahead for difficult times," Manar said. "The state hasn't done that and hasn't done that well until Gov. Pritzker came into office."

The fund, established in 2001, never exceeded $276 million during its first two decades as the state dealt with chronic budget deficits. It was nearly wiped away by the state budget impasse from 2015 to 2017.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker took office in 2019, there was only about $60,000 in the fund — enough to fund state operations for about 30 seconds.

However, robust post-pandemic tax revenues flushed state coffers, allowing lawmakers to pay down the state's once-massive bill backlog and deposit excess money into the fund.

Nearly $750 million was deposited in fiscal year 2022 and about $1.18 billion in fiscal year 2023. Altogether, there are enough new reserves to fund two weeks worth of state operations, said Rachel Otwell, spokesperson for Mendoza.

While an unprecedented amount of reserves for Illinois, it pales in comparison to those accumulated by most other states and falls below the amounts recommended by rating agencies, budget experts and the marker state policymakers have set themselves.

The current amount represents about 3.8% of the state's projected general fund revenues in fiscal year 2024. Most states have 5-15%.

State lawmakers for the budget passed last month upped the targeted balance from 5% to 7.5%. The former would be just more than $2.5 billion and the latter about $3.8 billion. Budget groups like the Civic Federation have called for the fund balance to be even higher, at 10% of revenues.

While larger one-time tax revenue windfalls allowed for large deposits into the account the last couple years, lawmakers have built in dedicated funding sources that will add smaller amounts each year. This includes a slice of marijuana tax revenue, a monthly $3.75 million deposit from the general revenue fund and the gradual repayment of a $450 million loan to the state's unemployment trust fund.

"It's relatively small deposits compared to the overall state budget," Manar said. "But as the governor has stated on so many occasions over the past four years, we're going to right our fiscal ship over time with disciplined decision making and staying on top of both revenues and expenditures on an ongoing basis."

The increases in the rainy day fund, paying down the bill backlog and passage of balanced budgets have helped contribute to the state receiving eight credit rating upgrades in recent years — though the state is still among the lowest rated in the country.

In other budget-related news, Manar defended the Pritzker administration's decision to close enrollment in a program that provides health care to mostly undocumented immigrants.

Starting July 1, adults eligible for the program between the ages of 42 and 64 will not be able to sign up.

It comes as the administration seeks to cut costs of the program, which were projected to skyrocket to $1.1 billion with no action. Pritzker initially proposed $220 million for the program and lawmakers later allocated $550 million towards it in the budget that was signed earlier this month.

A separate bill gave Pritzker emergency rulemaking authority to control the program's costs.

"The action that the governor took — filing emergency rules — aligns the costs of the program with the money that the legislature provided to pay for it," Manar said. "And that's something that the governor has consistently done throughout his first term, and that's why we have our fifth balanced budget in a row."

