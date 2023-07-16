BLOOMINGTON — When Mike Burkham started advocating for awareness to opioid overdoses years ago, access to the lifesaving drug naloxone looked much different than it does today.

“I was using Narcan on people before people knew what Narcan was,” said the former paramedic, using the most common brand name for the medication, an opioid antagonist that works by blocking the effects of drugs like fentanyl, heroin, morphine and oxycodone.

Burkham, who retired as vice president of Decatur Ambulance Service in 2022 after 42 years in emergency medical services, has trained police officers and even librarians on how to administer the medication. A new state law, set to take effect next year, will require another industry to take additional steps to combat the overdose epidemic linked to more than 100,000 U.S. deaths a year.

Illinois House Bill 1557, signed in June by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, requires music venues with a capacity of over 1,000 people to stock an opioid antagonist and be staffed with people trained to use it. It also requires Illinois insurers to consider a music venue's compliance with the requirement when providing commercial liability insurance. The law applies to outdoor and indoor venues that sell tickets that benefit a for-profit entity.

Burkham said he hates the notion of increasing state government infringements, but conceded that the new law is a good idea.

He, along with others in the medical community, see naloxone as just another tool people should stock in their first aid kits.

Ready for showtime

Based on a survey of 11 public or private entities involved in large venue management or live music production in Central Illinois, at least eight indicated they either have been meeting criteria set forth by the legislation or will fulfill it by the law’s implementation.

• Jay Goldberg Entertainment, which has offices in Peoria and Urbana, and has produced for over two decades the largely attended Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, and Peoria Blues and Heritage Festival, in a statement responded to the new law with optimism. President Ian Goldberg said: “We at Jay Goldberg Events hold the safety and health of our patrons of the most importance and adequately staff our events according to their size to be prepared for medical emergencies, including the medical use of Narcan as needed. We welcome the adoption of this bill and hope it helps save lives.”

• The City of Bloomington manages two large venues: the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and the Grossinger Motors Arena, both in the downtown district. City spokesperson Katherine Murphy said showrunners at the arena typically keep emergency medical technicians who can administer Narcan on site. “Although plans have not yet been finalized regarding how the BCPA will comply with the new law, it will likely include future staff training,”’ she said.

• The McLean County Fairgrounds will host around 2,000 for its July 28 YaBud Music Festival and tens of thousands more across five days of general fair programming. Director Mike Swartz said they are licensed by the state to hire off-duty EMTs trained for Narcan use, and will be supplied with Narcan by the City of Bloomington.

• Eric Jome, director of media relations for Illinois State University, said the university appears to have been long prepared for the new law. He said the ISU Police Department, Student Health Services and Redbird EMS are involved in reviewing plans for large events, assessing needs, and staffing enough EMTs to assist with any kind of medical emergency. In addition to large shows at the CEFCU Arena and the Braden Auditorium, he said Redbird EMS extends services to sporting events like football games, plus homecoming celebrations.

• The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s executive director of emergency management, Brian Brauer, said the institution has been meeting the spirit and intent of the law for the past decade by having EMTs with basic certification at all of their large, public events at the State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium. “We have established a standard of one licensed EMT for every 2,400 staff/spectators at sporting events and concerts,” he said, noting each EMT is trained to administer and carry naloxone, as well as all law enforcement officers and any as additional first responders like ambulance personnel and firefighters.

• The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has a Decatur Park District Police officer present for each of its shows, said district Marketing Director Katie Myers, and every officer carries Narcan. She expects to be in full compliance with the law by June 2024, since they received further guidance from their risk management agent.

• The Peoria Civic Center will continue to follow all applicable laws and regulations and is considering application of this law to its operations, said Kelsy Martin, marketing manager.

• As a nonprofit venue, The Effingham Performance Center does not expect to be covered under House Bill 1557, said its executive director, Kim Jansen. However, she also does not expect any operational changes to be made. She said they have safety measures in place for instances that require Narcan and the venue prioritizes patient safety. She noted their head of security is a trained officer who can distribute naloxone too.

The Pantagraph did not receive responses to inquiries of Normal’s Cornbelters Stadium, Audiofeed Music Festival in Champaign, and USA Concerts, which puts on the Tailgate N' Tallboys country music festival in Bloomington and Jacksonville.

Hitting home

Burkham said he’s treated a lot of overdose patients. But when that situation happens in your own family, he said, “It’s different.”

His stepson, Tyler Yount, fatally overdosed July 2009. He was 23 years old at the time, when his family believed he might have finally trounced his troubles with addiction.

Three years later, Mike’s wife, Kathy Burkham, attended an International Overdose Awareness Day event in Peru, Illinois. The experience inspired the couple to create a similar program in Decatur, an effort that evolved into purchasing and distributing Narcan to the community.

Initiatives developed through the family's nonprofit Tyler Yount Foundation ramped up as opioid use tightened its grip on the nation. An estimated 109,680 overdose deaths occurred last year, according to numbers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted in May. In 2009, that number was 37,004.

Burkham said the foundation's distribution work has become less of a priority because there are now many places to get Narcan.

One such option in Bloomington is Chestnut Health Systems, which offers free Narcan funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services. Also licensed to provide the reversal kits are organizations like the Sangamon County Department of Public Health serving Macon County, the Champaign-Urbana Health District and the Human Service Center of Peoria, serving Logan, McLean, and Peoria counties.

Randi Derrig, Chestnut’s prevention coordinator, recently provided The Pantagraph with an overview of how people are trained to use naloxone. Samples provided included a box with two small nasal spray bottles, containing a mixture of 4 milligrams of naxolone HCI. A plunger mechanism disperses the spray.

"It’s completely safe for anybody to use," she said, adding, "If you’re not overdosing, it will have no effect."

Derrig said that people can be trained to use it in 30 minutes, noting Chestnut trained Bloomington and Normal police officers.

If you suspect someone may be experiencing an opioid overdose, she advised to first call 911. Before administering Narcan, you should also shake the person's shoulders and try shouting their name.

Signs of overdose can include not waking up or responding to the above stimuli; slow, irregular or stopped breathing; and pinpoint pupils.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March approved over-the-counter sales of naloxone, meaning it can be sold without a prescription at pharmacies and other retailers. Derrig added that people who are on high-dose prescriptions of certain medications may also be given a naloxone prescription.

People who have overdosed should respond quickly to Narcan, Derrig said. Anecdotally, however, she said she had heard that the potency of synthetic opioid fentanyl may require six or eight doses to reverse.

Burkham recalled having to inject Narcan intramuscularly for patients in the past, before nasal sprays were available.

“What they’ve got now is the best thing you’ve ever had for it,” Burkham said.

Better to prepare

Derrig said most opioid overdoses happen at home, and that’s why it’s so important to distribute Narcan.

“It’s better to be prepared, than not,” Derrig said.

During an overdose, people stop breathing and can die quickly after their brain and limbs do not receive enough oxygen, because their nervous system is flooded with opioids.

After receiving care, she said, patients will be checked over at a hospital to see if their lungs were OK and how long they weren’t breathing. They will also be offered recovery services, whether that requires inpatient or outpatient care.

Nadia Klekamp, director of integrated community education at Chestnut, said overdose prevention has come a long way in the last eight years. In 2015-2016, Narcan nasal spray was cost prohibitive and hard to come by, she said.

Klekamp said venues that maintain a first aid kit should keep Narcan in it. Derrig said a box of two doses is expected to cost $54 retail.

“There’s really headway being made with supporting people that have an opioid use disorder and keeping them safe until they’re ready to get help,” and transition to a sustained recovery, she said.

Derrig said she felt safer seeing police officers at the Tailgate N' Tallboys festival in Bloomington last month and thinks the county does a good job of staying prepared.

McLean Coroner Kathy Yoder said she had no reports of fatal overdoses at concerts within the past three years. In reaction to the new law, she said it’s good to be proactive, adding people's safety is important, though she questioned how the expense of the drug would be covered by those now required to carry it.

In Champaign County, Coroner Duane Northrup said there have been overdose deaths at home, local hospitals and public places. He said his office does not track or keep information about where decedents came from.

“Our records do not indicate any deaths pronounced at any music festivals,” he said.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for overdose figures at large concerts, and the Macon County Coroner’s Office was not available to respond by press time.

'A chance at life'

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, is among the legislation's chief sponsors. In an interview with The Pantagraph, he said there had been cases of overdoses occurring at places where liquor is sold and parties are happening.

He also said youth attending concerts could be getting drugs laced with fentanyl.

“People know that young people are popping these pills that could kill them,” he said, adding that means there has to be counteraction to that.

Ford, who represents communities such as Austin on the city's west side, said just having a substance use disorder shouldn’t be a death sentence.

He called on people in government to take a compassionate approach, comparing people in an overdose crisis to those who suffer asthma attacks. “Both of them need help and we should make sure that we help both,” he said.

Ford said venues should keep naloxone like a restaurant keeps a fire extinguisher handy.

Whether or not an overdosing person needs help isn’t a question to Derrig and the Burkhams.

Mike Burkham said there have always been critics who oppose use of Narcan, believing that people use it to get away with doing drugs. “They think we’re enabling,” he said. “We don’t see it that way.”

Anyone who has never had a problem with some kind of addiction in the family is fortunate, he said. Many of those who struggle with addiction are highly intelligent, including his late stepson. “He was his own worst enemy,” Burkham said.

Klekamp said someone who overdoses could be “your loved one, that could be your brother, your sister, your mother.

“Wouldn’t you want that opportunity for them … to have the chance to continue with their life?” she asked.