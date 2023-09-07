SPRINGFIELD — In Illinois, it's no stretch to say that Democrats and labor unions are tied at the hip.

Labor supplies much of the money and manpower that sustains campaigns, while Democrats in turn enact labor-friendly public policies.

For evidence, just sift through the campaign finance filings of legislative Democrats and the witness slips of bills. Few, if any, proposals will move if labor is opposed.

Last year, Democrats and labor combined their collective clout and political muscle to support Amendment 1, a successful ballot initiative that enshrined the right to collectively bargain as "fundamental" in the state constitution.

It's a symbiotic relationship, but apparently not one where the benefits extend to the legislative staff who help enact the policies that make it work.

At least that's the perspective of the Illinois Legislative Staff Association, a group employees who work in the office of House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside.

Late last year, they declared their intent to unionize, citing among other things a desire for better pay and benefits. They went public with their intentions in May, but according to a statement released on the eve of Labor Day weekend, Welch and his staff have still refused to engage with the union, an impasse that is now at more than nine months.

“Our good faith efforts to engage with the Speaker and his aides have been either rebuffed, redirected, or met with stubborn disregard," the group said. "When we have been acknowledged at all, we have experienced runaround, muddied waters and other thinly-veiled tactics aimed at undercutting our ability to organize and bargain collectively. The Speaker, through his aides, has made it abundantly clear that he intends to delay indefinitely in hopes that we will give up and go away."

Brady Burden, a staffer and a member of the group's organizing committee, said 20 of the 38 people within the proposed bargaining unit have signed union cards.

Welch's office did not return a request for comment on the association's latest statement or on his overall position on staff unionization.

The group says they will not go away. And they would like to give Welch and his team every opportunity possible to voluntarily recognize their union.

"We're trying to keep this as amicable as possible," Burden said. "If we weren't, we would have just sued right out the gate. So it entirely depends on management. It entirely depends on whether or not Speaker Welch is willing to come to the table and what he says at that table if he comes."

At this point, those are really the only two options going forward for organizers.

Voluntary recognition is the easiest path. Otherwise, the situation will likely be remedied in a courtroom. You can blame red tape for that.

To put it simply, employees of the Illinois General Assembly do not fall under any of the umbrellas that would offer a bureaucratic framework for an election on the formation of a collective bargaining unit.

The jurisdiction of the National Labor Relations Board, for instance, is limited to private sector employers. And while the Illinois Labor Relations Board does have authority to govern relations between unions and public sector employers, state law specifically exempts those who work for the legislature.

And amending state labor law to remove the exemption may not be the simple fix it would seem, with some suggesting it would create a separation of powers issue, since the ILRB is a function of the executive branch. To clear up constitutional questions, a separate legislative agency may have to be created to oversee any unionization efforts within the legislative branc.

None of these hurdles mean these workers do not have the right to unionize. Amendment 1, better known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment," made that clear if it wasn't already. But what it does mean is that there's a lack of a clear-cut process beyond voluntary recognition.

Illinois state legislative workers are not the only ones facing this hurdle. Most states exempt legislative staff from the same labor protections offered to other state employees. Or they just prevent the formation of legislative staff unions entirely.

Over the past couple of years, legislative staff in states like California, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon have sought to unionize.

Despite all being states with Democratic-majority legislatures, all have received some sort of pushback from legislative leaders.

Legislative aides in only one of these states, Oregon, have been successful thus far, forming the first-of-its-kind union comprised of partisan political aides in 2021. The union just recently reached a tentative agreement on their first contract.

Maine has had a legislative staff union for nearly two decades, but it only covers non-partisan employees.

While Welch and his staff have remained quiet on the topic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said he supported the workers' right to organize — though he suggested it may be more of a "timing question" to get things sorted.

"That's why we supported the Workers' Rights Amendment," Pritzker said. "I think we all believe, those of us that supported it, that workers that want to get together in a workplace to organize should have the right to do it."

The situation places Welch in an uncomfortable position. He has a strong record of supporting organized labor through public policy. The Illinois AFL-CIO even recognized him in 2016 with the top award they bestow upon state lawmakers. But in this case, he's management.

There are real questions about the merit of having positions that are inherently political be unionized — and, if so, how it would be structured. Again, there's only one example to look at at the moment.

But, as the organizing staffers have indicated, they are not going away. And this will be a test of whether Welch and House Democrats practice what they preach when it comes to supporting organized labor.

Perhaps it is just an issue of timing. But with veto session just weeks away and a new spring session about four months down the road, the clock is ticking.

PHOTOS: New Illinois House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch May 2016 May 2019 May 2019 April 2019 August 2019 October 2019 November 2019 September 2020 October 2020 January 2021 January 2021 January 2021 January 2021 January 2021