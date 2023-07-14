SPRINGFIELD — The state agency that oversees Illinois' adult-use cannabis program has moved closer to awarding 55 additional retail pot dispensary licenses.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, in conjunction with the Illinois Lottery, conducted the latest social equity lottery, which drew nearly 2,700 applicants competing for the small number of coveted licenses to sell legal pot in the state.

It builds on the 192 licenses that were awarded last year following a two-year halt that resulted from a series of lawsuits over the botched rollout of the state's social equity program.

According to the IDFPR, there are now 137 retail dispensaries open in Illinois, most of them operated by companies that sold medical marijuana before the state's recreational law took effect in 2020.

A provision in the recreational law, passed in 2019, allowed those companies first dibs on licenses to sell recreational pot at their existing dispensaries and the right to open another standalone dispensary for recreational sales only.

However, the owners of those companies are almost all-white and all-male.

The state has sought to diversify the industry ever since, relying on social equity lotteries that prioritize ownership groups that are majority-minority, include people with past marijuana convictions and those who live areas of the state disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.

It has been slow-moving, however, as a series of lawsuits and delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, prevented additional licenses from being awarded for nearly two years.

The state awarded the first social equity licenses last summer. However, only 23 of the 192 awarded licenses have opened so far, the vast majority being in either the Chicago or Metro East regions.

No social equity applicants have opened their doors yet in the Bloomington-Normal, Carbondale or Decatur markets, for instance.

However, construction is underway on Mystic Greenz in Harristown, which is on track to be the Decatur region's first cannabis dispensary.

While a larger cannabis omnibus bill that would have addressed a number of lingering issues in the state's industry failed to pass during the spring legislative session, lawmakers did approve a 540-day extension for licensees to secure a location.

Now that the lottery for the 55 additional licenses has been held, the state will initiate a review process to ensure that the applicants selected meet all the criteria. Once confirmed, the license will be awarded.

Licenses could be awarded as early as this fall.

