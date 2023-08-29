DECATUR — As he did two years ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker used the Farm Progress Show as the backdrop to announce a new program to expand mental health services for farmers across the state.
Pritzker was among several local, state and federal officials who appeared at the first day of the the three-day trade show, which is hosted every other year at Progress City USA near Richland Community College.
Two years ago, the governor announced the expansion of the Farm Family Resource Initiative, which connects farmers with mental health resources and providers through a telephone hotline, from a six-county pilot program to all 102 counties.
Governor J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Jerry Costello, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, before speaking in a press conference at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Building off that, Pritzker announced Tuesday a grant program aimed at breaking down the stigma of accessing mental health services in farm communities.
Specifically, the state is turning to the industry's future, with the program to fund up to 20 grants at $1,000 each for FFA chapters that are implementing mental health initiatives at the local level.
"I have two Gen Z kids myself. And let me tell you, this generation knows that health care includes mental health care," Pritzker said. "I know that we have historically across the United States treated it like there's a stigma associated with mental health care — no longer."
In explaining the indirect method of tackling the stigma around mental health in agricultural communities, Pritzker reasoned that the younger generation is "not burdened by the same hesitancy in accessing mental health services as generations past."
"They speak freely and candidly and empathetically about mental health struggles and it's made them experts of sorts, and advocates," he said.
Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks about rural mental health initiatives to a news conference, including a group of FFA student leaders, at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Participation in Illinois FFA chapters has exploded in the past year from 23,000 to more than 41,000 after the state enacted legislation to pay organization dues for all students enrolled in an agriculture class.
All FFA chapters in the state are eligible to apply for the grant, which will be available from the Illinois FFA Foundation this fall.
The Farmer Assistance Helpline is available at all times at 1-833-FARM-SOS.
Estate tax changes weighed
Another topic on the minds of policymakers gathered for the annual agricultural showcase was the state's estate tax amid growing calls for reform.
Though Illinois estates worth less than $4 million are exempt from the tax, family farms often exceed that threshold. Estates over the threshold could be caught paying a rate of upward of 16%.
There have been a number of bills introduced on the topic over the years, including from state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, a member of Senate Democratic leadership.
Koehler's proposal would raise the amount from $4 million to $12 million, essentially matching the federal exemption.
Pritzker, a billionaire, was cautious with his words when asked about the subject of raising the exemption.
"That's something that will be considered in the upcoming session, no doubt about it," Pritzker said. "It'll be important to consider around that what the effect on the state budget would be (and) what the effect on families would be."
Downstate Republicans signaled that they would support changes, especially if it helps family farms stay that way.
"That's a huge burden for them to have to pay tax on," said state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, noting how valuable Illinois farmland has become. "... We want young people to continue to farm in our area. So that's, I think, something that's important not only to farmers, but to other individuals to keep them in our state."
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the next year or year-and-a-half "is the best opportunity I've seen in my career to get something done" on the issue.
"I think there's absolutely an opportunity," Rose said. "I think the real question's going to be what goes on the House and what else is attached to it. I think if you put up on the board in the House and Senate, it would pass and the governor would sign it. But if it gets bogged down in a bunch of other stuff, all bets are off."
Vilsack to headline Wednesday
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will appear at the second day of the Farm Progress Show.
Vilsack will participate in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and her agriculture advisory council in the morning before making remarks at the main stage at noon.
According to a press advisory, Vilsack will announce a "significant" investment funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, that will help rural communities invest in clean energy.
Budzinski was joined by U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphsyboro, and Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, for a panel discussion on Tuesday that touched on the latest in Farm Bill negotiations and other ag-related issues.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, held a separate discussion Tuesday morning with farmers and local elected officials.
In addition to her appearances with Vilsack, Budzinski will also headline a discussion on biofuels Wednesday afternoon.
States that grow the most vegetables
States that grow the most vegetables
When it comes to their daily greens, many Americans like to shop local. Unlike fruits, the U.S. is able to grow
most of the vegetables it consumes domestically, and the market for home-grown produce has boomed over the past decade. Since the USDA began keeping an inventory of farmers markets across the U.S. nearly 10 years ago, the number of recorded markets has increased to 8,720, with total estimated annual sales ringing in at $1 billion.
No matter where you live, however, it is likely that the sprouts and spuds you're perusing down the street were grown in one of just a select handful of locations.
Ten states were responsible for 79% of U.S. vegetable sales in 2017; among those states, California on its own accounted for 42%. Among the vegetables that are imported, about three out of every four pounds of international vegetables come from Mexico. Stacker cited data from the Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Census, most recently completed in 2017, to identify the states producing the most vegetables. A few important caveats to note: Data on acreage for Kansas and Nevada was not available, so these two states are listed as unranked with information on the number of farms. States are ranked by the harvested acreage of vegetables for fresh consumption, rather than processing. Items like potatoes are considered vegetables, but often go on to processing rather than produce aisle sales, and are thus not counted amongst statewide vegetable sales.
Read on to find out how much your state contributes to the number of fresh veggies on shelves at markets across the U.S.
AZP Worldwide // Shutterstock
Kansas (unranked)
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 484
- Acres harvested for processing: Data not available
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 50
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Nevada (unranked)
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 96
- Acres harvested for processing: Data not available
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 18
randy andy // Shutterstock
#48. Wyoming
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 610 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 76 (8.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 7 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 17 (0.4 acres per farm)
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#47. South Dakota
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 827 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 189 (4.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2 acres (0.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 5 (0.4 acres per farm)
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#46. Alaska
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 1,006 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 260 (3.9 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 12 acres (1.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 25 (0.5 acres per farm)
Canva
#45. Rhode Island
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,078 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 208 (10.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 158 acres (7.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 33 (4.8 acres per farm)
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#44. West Virginia
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,427 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 956 (2.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 224 acres (8.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 196 (1.1 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Vermont
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,370 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 692 (4.9 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 83 acres (2.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 77 (1.1 acres per farm)
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#42. New Hampshire
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,656 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 585 (6.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 39 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 38 (1.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Oklahoma
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,184 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 500 (8.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2,677 acres (39.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 14 (191.2 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. Iowa
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,883 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,070 (4.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2,822 acres (36.6% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 31 (91.0 acres per farm)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Utah
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 5,742 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 639 (9.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 948 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 96 (9.9 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Hawaii
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,164 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 840 (9.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 415 acres (4.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 137 (3.0 acres per farm)
Canva
#37. Louisiana
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,264 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 741 (11.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 4,655 acres (36.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 143 (32.6 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. Missouri
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,418 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,373 (6.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 10,069 acres (54.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 217 (46.4 acres per farm)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#35. Kentucky
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,520 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,351 (3.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 442 acres (4.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 400 (1.1 acres per farm)
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#34. Connecticut
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,017 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 957 (9.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 233 acres (2.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 60 (3.9 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Arkansas
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,500 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 715 (13.3 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 1,562 acres (14.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (13.9 acres per farm)
Canva
#32. Delaware
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,481 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 148 (77.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 22,069 acres (65.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 79 (279.4 acres per farm)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#31. Montana
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,682 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 380 (30.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 71 acres (0.6% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 52 (1.4 acres per farm)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#30. Maryland
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 12,171 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 881 (13.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 17,167 acres (58.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 135 (127.2 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. Alabama
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 13,999 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,482 (9.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 5,682 acres (28.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 10 (568.2 acres per farm)
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#28. Nebraska
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,239 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 408 (34.9 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 9,026 acres (38.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 42 (214.9 acres per farm)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#27. Illinois
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,946 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,246 (12.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 46,462 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 371 (125.2 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,003 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,476 (11.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 10,973 acres (39.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 224 (49.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#25. Tennessee
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,573 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,844 (9.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 10,116 acres (36.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 343 (29.5 acres per farm)
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#24. Massachusetts
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 18,407 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,360 (13.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 608 acres (3.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (5.4 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Virginia
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,900 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,726 (11.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2,765 acres (12.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 260 (10.6 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Indiana
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,999 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,327 (15.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 20,149 acres (50.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 192 (104.9 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. Mississippi
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 22,656 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,247 (18.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 14,180 acres (38.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 287 (49.4 acres per farm)
Canva
#20. South Carolina
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,754 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,674 (15.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 4,564 acres (15.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 106 (43.1 acres per farm)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#19. Ohio
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,966 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,772 (9.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 9,331 acres (26.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 421 (22.2 acres per farm)
Canva
#18. Minnesota
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 28,581 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,634 (17.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 183,892 acres (86.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 1,257 (146.3 acres per farm)
Canva
#17. Maine
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 31,227 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,337 (23.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 31,013 acres (49.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 195 (159.0 acres per farm)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#16. North Dakota
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,332 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 186 (195.3 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 42,673 acres (54.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 80 (533.4 acres per farm)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#15. Pennsylvania
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,569 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,062 (9.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 11,495 acres (23.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 444 (25.9 acres per farm)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#14. Oregon
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 38,320 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,679 (22.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 115,707 acres (75.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 440 (263.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. New Jersey
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 41,005 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,332 (30.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 6,793 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 159 (42.7 acres per farm)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#12. Wisconsin
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 57,915 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,404 (24.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 193,180 acres (76.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 832 (232.2 acres per farm)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#11. Michigan
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 63,867 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,808 (22.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 101,754 acres (61.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 631 (161.3 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. New York
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 64,981 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,399 (19.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 59,879 acres (48.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 484 (123.7 acres per farm)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#9. Colorado
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 75,601 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 974 (77.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 3,690 acres (4.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 134 (27.5 acres per farm)
Canva
#8. Washington
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 79,092 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,047 (38.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 246,543 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 518 (476.0 acres per farm)
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#7. Texas
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 84,544 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,184 (38.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 17,659 acres (17.3% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 266 (66.4 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Georgia
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 101,771 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,914 (53.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 6,902 acres (6.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 102 (67.7 acres per farm)
Canva
#5. North Carolina
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 122,479 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,245 (37.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 32,927 acres (21.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 585 (56.3 acres per farm)
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#4. Arizona
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 141,594 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,259 (112.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 3,407 acres (2.3% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 74 (46.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Idaho
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 204,072 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 976 (209.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 150,206 acres (42.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 402 (373.6 acres per farm)
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#2. Florida
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 207,051 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,766 (117.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 38,325 acres (15.6% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 53 (723.1 acres per farm)
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 870,274 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,468 (194.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 300,299 acres (25.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 942 (318.8 acres per farm)
Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.
Marek Masik // Shutterstock