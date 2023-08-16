SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general are joining efforts to challenge Kentucky and Tennessee laws limiting treatments available to transgender minors.

An amicus brief by the coalition contends the laws would endanger transgender youths by limiting "access to critical and lifesaving health care."

Both states are facing court challenges over legislation that bans puberty-blocking or hormone therapy for minors. They are among almost two dozen states that have passed laws to restrict or ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

The coalition maintains the bills are discriminatory and violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution by singling out medical care for transgender youths.

"Restricting gender-affirming care jeopardizes the physical and mental health of transgender youth," Raoul said. "Transgender youth deserve access to gender-affirming care, and I am committed to ensuring they are not denied those rights."

Other attorneys general joining the challenge are those from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

