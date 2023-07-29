SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' Attorney General is asking Congress to give Black World War II veterans government benefits they were denied.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined 23 other attorneys general to call for passage of the Sgt. Isaac Woodard Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox GI Bill Restoration Act of 2023.

The bill would extend eligibility for Veterans Affairs housing loan and Post-9/11 GI Bill educational assistance programs to Black World War II veterans and their families and descendants if the veteran can prove they were denied GI Bill benefits on the basis of race. It would also create an accountability office to monitor how many veterans received benefits from the bill and a panel to study inequalities in how women and minority veterans are given benefits.

After returning home from World War II, many Black veterans found they could not access the same benefits from the GI Bill that white veterans could.

"These discriminatory policies affected generations of African American families, greatly limiting their access to the economic benefits of home ownership, including denying access to the middle class for Black veterans and their families," Raoul said.

The new bill is named for two Black World War II veterans. Woodard was beaten and blinded by South Carolina police in 1946. Maddox was accepted into Harvard University, but Veterans Affairs denied him financial assistance.

Raoul was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

