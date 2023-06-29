BLOOMINGTON — University leaders across Illinois on Thursday pledged that their efforts to achieve diverse campus communities would not be limited by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down affirmative action.

Many said their processes would not be affected by the ruling, which declared that race cannot be a factor in college admissions. Still, they expressed concerns about the decision that the Illinois Board of Higher Education characterized as an attack on people of color, especially Black people.

The board said affirmative action was never a robust solution to inequality, but "merely a tool intended to chip away at an enormous obstacle."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the decision a "travesty" that reversed nearly 45 years of precedent that advanced equity in higher education.

Pritzker said the Supreme Court ruling “sets us back,” but in Illinois “we will continue to uplift our students of color — promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree.”

To students of color, he said, “you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that.”

Continued commitments

Illinois State University does not use race as a factor in admissions, said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president for enrollment management.

To fulfill its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, the university visits high schools and works with community-based organizations to reach prospective students, she said. The university's goals, mission and vision will not change with the ruling, but she acknowledged the possibility that prospective students of color may be discouraged by Thursday's decision.

"I think that’s a real concern and a possible outcome of this," she said, "which is why it’s important for our admissions office in our university, and for our faculty and staff, to reach out to students and let them know we are a welcoming environment and we absolutely want them at our institution."

Southern Illinois University also does not consider race in its admissions, but campus leaders were "deeply concerned" by the court's decision, university leaders said in a statement Thursday.

"Today’s ruling coupled with similar decisions in several states across the country, may embolden critics of diversity and reverse generations of progress at colleges, universities and the nation," said the statement from the university board, President Dan Mahony, chancellors of both campuses and dean of the school of medicine.

The University of Illinois system also issued a joint statement from its president and chancellors, stressing a continued commitment to diversity. They pledged that the university would "continue to open its doors wide to all deserving students — including those for whom opportunities may have been unfairly limited."

It was unclear to what extent the university's current processes would be affected by the ruling. The leaders pledged to "carefully review the specifics" and take steps to remain in compliance with state and federal laws.

Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang stressed that the institution would continue to "support all students' ability to secure a college degree in an environment that celebrates diversity and inclusion."

"We stand with our peer institutions of higher education who have issued statements announcing their commitment to continue striving to close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, low-income, working adults, rural students, and all marginalized communities," she said.

Doug Freed, director of undergraduate admissions, said the institution does not factor race into its admissions decisions.

Eastern Illinois University, in a statement, also emphasized its commitment to access and opportunity.

"Our longstanding mission embraces diversity and inclusion, attributes we know are fundamental to a deeper understanding of ourselves and greater respect for each other," the university said. "These commitments are foundational in EIU’s vision to advance engaged citizenship through personal connections and interpersonal experiences."

'Not unexpected'

Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman described Thursday's decision as "not unexpected," but she said it nonetheless "deals yet another shockwave of frustration, pain and fear for marginalized communities."

She said the university does not use race as a factor in undergraduate admissions and would remain compliant with the law, but its mission would not change.

"Our student body reflects our longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and our university community’s recognition of such," she said. In fall 2022, roughly 20% of NIU students were Latinx, 17% Black, 6% Asian and 46% white.

Georgia Nugent, president of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, said she recently attended an annual meeting with the Annapolis Group, an organization of roughly 130 liberal arts colleges, where they discussed the potential consequence of the Supreme Court ruling.

The general consensus of those in attendance was that the schools at risk of being affected are the Ivy League schools where there are extremely low acceptance rates for a large pool of applicants, Nugent said.

“The conclusion that we came to is that the places that are really going to be affected by this decision are the Harvards and Stanfords of the world, where they are so deluged with applications that they need to employ factors to sort those applications out,” Nugent said. “We don’t have that.”

Nugent said Wesleyan has about a 50% acceptance rate and offers programs and scholarships to foster equity and provide opportunities. It has a total enrollment of roughly 1,500, of which roughly 9% of students were Hispanic, 7% were Black and 7% were Asian as of fall 2022.

Kent Barnds, chief enrollment officer at Augustana College in Rock Island, said he suspects that the decision would have little impact on institutions like the private liberal arts college with enrollment of roughly 2,300.

“I don't think that probably anyone in higher ed was especially surprised by this decision," he said Thursday. "I think probably there were many in higher ed who were disappointed by the decision."

Still, he and others in higher education are still trying to gain a full understanding of the potential implications.

“I think that there is unlikely to be a big impact,” he said. “Because this decision is across the whole higher ed landscape, there is this thought that it will have wide ripple effects … and there is some evidence that when race is no longer a factor that's considered, sometimes the racial composition of an enrollment or a class can change.”

Barnds, who oversees all enrollment management functions, said the college does not use an affirmative action program in its admissions process — nor will it need to change any policies in wake of the decision.

“We've practiced what is referred to as, 'Holistic Admission,' and that's certainly what many private colleges do,” he said. “We're looking at multiple factors of how a student can contribute to our community.”

Millikin University leaders also do not anticipate much, if any, affect on admission procedures. Stacey Hubbard, dean of admissions and financial aid, said the Decatur college does not consider race as a component when making admission decisions.

"One of Millikin's core values is inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, and we have historically attracted a diverse population of applicants due to the academic and co-curricular activities we offer," she said, adding that one initiative of the Decatur institution's strategic plan involves "nurturing a welcoming and inclusive campus environment with a goal of fostering a sense of belonging for all who engage with Millikin."

Eureka College President Jamel Wright said in a statement the school — which is the alma mater of former President Ronald Reagan — does not consider race in its admissions process but remains committed to values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“As an institution founded by abolitionists that was the first college in the state of Illinois to admit men and women on an equal basis, Eureka College values our students’ diverse experiences and backgrounds,” Wright said in the statement.

Olivia Allen, Brendan Denison, Mateusz Janik, Les O'Dell, Kelsey Watznauer, Valerie Wells and Drew Zimmerman contributed to this story.

