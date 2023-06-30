BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois advocates for LGBTQ rights on Friday blasted the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said that forcing designer Lorie Smith to create the websites would violate her free speech rights under the Constitution's First Amendment. It said Smith can refuse to design websites for same-sex couples, despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.

Pritzker said the decision "weaponizes religious freedom as a boon for bigotry" and allowed discrimination to continue under the guise of free speech.

"LGBTQ Americans deserve the same protections and rights as everyone else," he said in a statement. "Make no mistake: in Illinois, I promise that we will continue to fight to ensure you are respected and safe no matter who you love."

The decision suggests that artists, photographers, videographers and writers are among those who can refuse to offer what the court called expressive services if doing so would run contrary to their beliefs. But that's different from other businesses not engaged in speech and therefore not covered by the First Amendment, such as restaurants and hotels.

Dave Bentlin, a board member of the Prairie Pride Coalition, said he and others were expecting a decision and were disappointed in the outcome that could lead to further discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It feels like this chipping away at our rights as members of society,” Bentlin said. “I know there are people who are worried and concerned that this could be the start of a reversal of some of the rights that we worked so hard on over the years.”

The decision is a win for religious rights and one in a series of cases in recent years in which the justices have sided with religious plaintiffs. Last year, for example, the court ruled along ideological lines for a football coach who prayed on the field at his public high school after games. And on Thursday the court in a unanimous decision used the case of a Christian mail carrier who did not want to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays to solidify protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations.

The decision is also a retreat on gay rights for the court. For nearly three decades, the court has expanded the rights of LGBTQ people, most notably giving same-sex couples the right to marry in 2015 and announcing five years later in a decision written by Gorsuch that a landmark civil rights law also protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from employment discrimination.

Bentlin said the plaintiff’s invocation of the First Amendment when declining to serve same-sex couples could lead to other businesses doing the same — to LGBTQ people as well as other minority groups who already experience discrimination frequently.

Unlike some other states, Bentlin said, Illinois and its overwhelmingly Democratic legislature have supported the LGBTQ+ community and provided a way to report instances of discrimination.

Hatred and prejudice still exist against those in the LGBTQ+ community — especially transgender people and youth — which reaffirms the need to stay vigilant and engaged in politics on the local and federal levels, Bentlin said.

“I think the time has passed where people can just sit by and not do something,” Bentlin said. “Whether that’s voting, whether that’s joining an organization, donating money to an organization, or a number of other things, but if we want to see the type of society where everyone is treated equally, we need to be active players in getting to that point.”

To help consumers find businesses that do support LGBTQ+ rights, the Prairie Pride Coalition provides a directory of those that have pledged to provide an inclusive, welcoming environment and to serve the community fairly and equitably. It is available on the organization's website, ppc-il.org.

Luke Wellman, president of PFLAG Bloomington-Normal, said in a statement that any type of discrimination — "local or national, explicit or hidden" — is a problem.

"I trust our local business community, by behavior, ignores this ruling against the LGBTQ+ community and continues to provide their services for every human being," he said.

The Associated Press contributed.