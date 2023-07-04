XENIA, Ill. — Recent gubernatorial challenger and former state Sen. Darren Bailey will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro in next year's Republican primary for the Illinois 12th Congressional District.

Bailey filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday. He announce his campaign at a Fourth of July party on his downstate farm later that evening.

“I have a message for Joe Biden, the radical left, and for every weak-kneed politician who prioritizes their next election over the next generation: You may underestimate the power of the American people, but you do so at your own peril," Bailey said. "We are a force to be reckoned with, and we will hold you accountable. If you sell us out, we will send you home.”

In a statement released after Bailey's announcement, Bost campaign manager Myles Nelson said the five-term incumbent "has delivered conservative results" for Southern Illinois and "has never wavered in defending our values and has worked tirelessly to build our region into the Republican stronghold it is today."

"It's a shame that Darren Bailey is willing to divide conservatives at a time when it's mission critical that we be united against Joe Biden and the extreme liberals in Congress," Nelson said. "Bailey is putting selfish opportunism and personal ambition ahead of the interests of Southern Illinois conservatives, and Republican primary voters won't forget that."

Bailey's entry into the race all but ensures that downstate Illinois will be the site of a divisive and potentially expensive intraparty Republican clash for the second election cycle in a row.

Bailey, 57, is a farmer who served in the state legislature before running for governor with former President Donald Trump's endorsement last year. He won the Republican nomination by a landslide against a six-man field but lost to Pritzker by more than 12 points in the general election.

Bost, 62, is a Marine Corps. veteran and former business owner who served two decades in the Illinois House before being elected to Congress in 2014. He currently serves as the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Trump has endorsed Bost in his past campaigns and held a Southern Illinois rally to drum up support for the incumbent in the final weeks of the competitive 2018 midterm elections.

Bost formally announced his reelection campaign last month.

And in a show of strength, Bost announced Monday that he had more than $1 million in cash on hand as of the end of June. That gives him a significant starting advantage against Bailey, who just opened his federal campaign account.

“I’m confident we’ve got the resources to prepare for any challenge ahead of us and a proven, conservative record of results that positions us quite well for the upcoming campaign season," Bost said in a statement.

The 12th Congressional District includes nearly all of rural Southern Illinois south of the Interstate 74 corridor along with some outlying areas of the Metro East region.

It is the most heavily Republican district in the state. Bailey, in his unsuccessful run against Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, won more than 72% of the vote there. In the same election, Bost easily dispatched Democrat Homer "Chip" Markel, taking 75% of the vote.

Given the area's conservative lean, the Republican primary is viewed as tantamount to the general election. This particular contest, however, may represent more of a clash between dueling personalities than conflicting ideologies.

Both Bost and Bailey have endorsed Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, are anti-abortion and pro-gun rights, among other similar stances. They also use similar language, vowing to fight back against President Joe Biden's "woke" and "radical" agenda.

But hints of discord between the two conservatives appeared even before Bailey lost the gubernatorial contest to Pritzker.

In October, some supporters of Bost distributed a flyer accusing Bailey of a "plan" to accumulate as many votes as possible in Southern Illinois and use that as a springboard for a primary challenge of Bost in 2024. Bost's campaign denied any involvement with the creation or distribution of that flyer.

Last month, Bailey acknowledged that he was looking at challenging Bost. He also appeared to be cozying up to Trump, snagging a front row seat last month at a New Jersey rally held by the former president following his indictment on 37 federal charges.

Trump has not yet weighed in on the 12th District contest.

Bailey's announcement likely ensured that this will be the second consecutive campaign cycle in which a Republican congressional primary in downstate Illinois claimed a national spotlight.

Last year, incumbents Rodney Davis and Mary Miller faced off in the 15th Congressional District after Springfield Democrats lumped them together following once-a-decade redistricting.

Nearly $6 million was spent between the two campaigns, along with more than $12.2 million from outside political action committees.

Miller, a far-right firebrand boosted by Trump's endorsement and his appearance with her at a rally days before the primary, defeated Davis, the candidate favored by the Republican establishment, 58% to 42%.

Bost will have the backing of Republican leadership in Washington. Prominent conservative groups like National Right to Life have already endorsed him.

