BLOOMINGTON — Former state Rep. Dan Brady, most recently the Republican nominee for secretary of state, will not seek elected office in 2024, the Bloomington Republican said Friday.

“My style of public service has been driven by service to my constituents and that has become lost in today’s political rhetoric, where politics by personal destruction has become the norm,” he said in a prepared statement.

Brady, also a former McLean County coroner, served in the General Assembly for more than 20 years before losing his bid for Illinois secretary of state last year. Following the midterm election, he said he would keep his options open in regards to a return to public office.

In June, he expressed interest in running for Congress in the 17th District — currently held by Democrat Eric Sorensen — or the 88th Illinois House District, which he represented from 2001 to 2013.

But in the statement Friday, Brady said he now plans to focus on his career as a funeral director, embalmer and partner at the funeral home firm Kibler-Brady-Ruestman.

“Returning to a more active status in the Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home firm has reminded me why I chose the profession, to help people in their time of need,” he said. “I want to continue focusing more of my attention on the funeral home business.”

Brady thanked his supporters, colleagues, donors, friends and family for their input regarding a potential run for Congress or the General Assembly.

