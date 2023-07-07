BLOOMINGTON — Former state Rep. Dan Brady, most recently the Republican nominee for secretary of state, will not seek elected office in 2024, the Bloomington Republican said Friday.
“My style of public service has been driven by service to my constituents and that has become lost in today’s political rhetoric, where politics by personal destruction has become the norm,” he said in a prepared statement.
But in the statement Friday, Brady said he now plans to focus on his career as a funeral director, embalmer and partner at the funeral home firm Kibler-Brady-Ruestman.
“Returning to a more active status in the Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home firm has reminded me why I chose the profession, to help people in their time of need,” he said. “I want to continue focusing more of my attention on the funeral home business.”
Brady thanked his supporters, colleagues, donors, friends and family for their input regarding a potential run for Congress or the General Assembly.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, left, shakes hands with state Rep. Dan Brady, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State, at Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery on Nov. 5, the Saturday before the election.