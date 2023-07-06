XENIA — One year ago on the Fourth of July, then-Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey made the most significant gaffe of his campaign as he urged people to "let's move on and celebrate the independence of this nation."

This, of course, came as authorities were still searching for a suspect in the hours after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that left seven people dead. Bailey eventually apologized for the remark.

A year later, Bailey used America's birthday as the backdrop for his latest major political announcement, addressing some 300 supporters gathered on his family farm in Xenia.

Bailey, who lost to Gov. J.B. Pritzker by 12 points in the governor's race last year, confirmed what had become one of the worst-kept secrets in Illinois GOP politics: He is running for Congress against five-term incumbent Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro.

The news sets up another titanic Republican primary clash in downstate Illinois. It's only been a year since Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller faced off in a contentious and expensive incumbent-versus-incumbent contest.

The result of that race was Davis, a five-term incumbent favored by the Republican establishment, losing to Miller, a far-right freshman firebrand who ran with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Bailey is hoping for a similar result against Bost, also a five-term incumbent with the firm backing of party leadership.

Though the campaign is in its infancy, Bailey has already made clear his plans to run as a "drain the swamp" outsider while painting incumbent Bost as someone who's been in Washington for too long.

"I feel like Southern Illinois feels like we do need to take our country back and that our current elected officials aren't doing enough," Bailey told reporters after making his announcement. "I think that's obvious. And I think that through this primary, that's what we'll show."

"We're going to find out if Southern Illinois thinks Mike Bost has been fighting for them hard enough," he added.

That really appears to be the major question to be answered by this race.

After all, ideology is not really at issue.

Unlike Davis, who struggled to navigate the politics of the Trump era and pivot from representing a swing district to one that leaned heavily Republican, Bost's conservative credentials have never seriously been questioned.

Not only that, he's been endorsed by Trump in three of his past campaigns and he objected to the certification of the Electoral College vote in 2020 at Trump's behest. While Trump's allegations of a stolen election have been discredited, Bost's record doesn't hurt in a district that Trump won with 70% of the vote.

Even at Bailey's campaign launch, it was difficult to find attendees willing to say something negative about Bost or able to identify a policy position about which they disagreed. Bailey also avoided specifics when asked about the differences between them on the issues.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said he would support Bailey, despite describing Bost as "a good guy."

"When you get into politics for too long, you do start to get a disconnect, you do start to get a lot more different people in your ears that aren't the people on the ground that actually have to live with the policies that are put forth," Wilhour said. "So, I think it's always important to turn that over and that's what we're trying to do here."

Bailey, who won election to the state House in 2018, the state Senate in 2020 and the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2022, is positioning himself as the outsider in the race.

Absent major differences on policy, he is focusing on style and approach to the job, hoping that voters come to view him as more of a "fighter" than Bost, a Marine Corps veteran who first gained national attention in 2013 — when he was still a state legislator — for a viral rant decrying then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Whether that effort will be successful is another question.

Bailey is still well-known across the district being just eight months removed from a statewide campaign. And his former state Senate district covers much of the eastern portion of the Southern Illinois district.

But he also faces significant hurdles. Chief among them are the lack of money and institutional support.

This race is not incumbent-versus-incumbent as the contest between Davis and Miller was. This means that the Republican political establishment has no reason to hold back on attacking Bailey in defense of Bost.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for the House GOP, pulled no punches in a statement released Tuesday.

“Darren Bailey moved to a downtown Chicago penthouse to get blown out by JB Pritzker, now he’s back seeking another political promotion," said NRCC spokesman Chris Gustafson. "Mike Bost is focused on delivering conservative results for Southern Illinois and that’s why voters will re-elect him.”

Bost will get a boost from his party's campaign arm if he needs it. Not to mention outside political action committees. The congressman himself is not doing badly in the fundraising department, reporting more than $1 million cash on hand as of the end of June.

“I’m confident we’ve got the resources to prepare for any challenge ahead of us and a proven, conservative record of results that positions us quite well for the upcoming campaign season," Bost said in a statement.

Bailey, on the other hand, has to start building his war chest from scratch. Federal limits on contributions to candidate committees make fundraising more difficult in federal races compared with Illinois state races.

It's possible Bailey could get help from outside political action committees, which can receive and spend unlimited amounts. But the incentive for such groups might not be strong considering that Bailey and Bost's voting records would likely be quite similar.

In the governor's race, Bailey benefited directly and indirectly from the deep pockets of conservative donor Richard Uihlein, who poured millions into his campaign account and into a political action committee running ads hitting Pritzker and Democrats on crime.

A major wild card, of course, is Trump, who has backed both candidates in the past. An endorsement could carry some weight.

But until then, most political observers say Bailey has an uphill climb against the politically seasoned-though-pugnacious Bost.

The primary is next March.

