SPRINGFIELD — Longtime statehouse observer Charlie Wheeler — once a reporter and later the director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield — had an overarching maxim for the hundreds of reporters who were under his tutelage: “Read the bill.”

It is simple enough in concept, but often not put into practice by those who should, including some reporters, staff, lobbyists, elected officials and others within the political realm.

Wheeler’s words of wisdom were clearly not heeded earlier this week when it came to House Bill 3751, one in a tranche of 133 bills signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last Friday.

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, would allow for non-citizens who are federally authorized to work in the United States to become police officers.

It would also open the door for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to apply to be police officers.

DACA, created during the Obama Administration, is a federal program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children and protects them from deportation. There are about 580,000 active DACA recipients in the U.S., including more than 30,000 in Illinois, according to government data.

In recent days, far-right elected officials and commentators have trashed the bill on social media and on conservative websites and media outlets, accusing Illinois lawmakers of allowing people in the country illegally to become officers.

However, much of this outrage is based on inaccurate or warped information.

This is where it's important to read the fine print.

Yes, the law states that non-citizens legally authorized to work in the U.S. and DACA recipients can apply to be police officers. However, they must meet all the same requirements, besides citizenship, as any other applicant.

And, more importantly, they must be "authorized under federal law to obtain, carry, or purchase or otherwise possess a firearm."

This is crucial context. The federal government generally allows permanent residents to purchase and possess guns. But it does not currently allow DACA recipients to do so. This means that until there's a change in federal policy, many if not most DACA recipients likely will have to wait if the want to become police officers in Illinois.

There are some workarounds at the local level. In suburban Blue Island, for instance, there is a now a police recruit who is a DACA recipient. If successful in becoming an officer, the recruit would not be able to bring home a service weapon.

The law passed the Illinois House 100-7 and the Illinois Senate 37-20. It had several Republican co-sponsors, including state Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, a detective with the Rockford Police Department.

Cabello called the law "symbolic in nature."

"Everybody out there that is saying that an illegal or non-citizen can become a police officer is lying," Cabello said. "There is no way, shape or form that this bill allows them to do that."

However, that has not stopped many far-right politicians, including U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., and Mary Miller, R-Ill., from trashing the legislation on social media.

At 5pm yesterday, when no one was paying attention, Pritzker signed a bill to allow illegal immigrants to become police officers, giving non-citizens the power to arrest citizens in our state. No sane state would allow foreign nationals to arrest their citizens, this is madness! — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 29, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, even got into the mix, tweeting that "(t)o the Left, citizenship is meaningless. Illinois is now letting illegal aliens become police officers."

Pritzker tweeted back at DeSantis, writing that "(t)his man isn't smart enough to be president."

"I am tired of the right wing twisting these things," Pritzker told reporters earlier this week, responding to a question about Miller's tweet. "They put it out on Facebook, they tell lies. They attack based upon those lies. They’re perpetuating lies. So there are people out there that think that we’re just allowing anybody to become a police officer, that’s just not accurate."

The bill has undoubtedly fed the outrage machine in certain corners of social media and on right-wing websites and media outlets. The problem is that the information being share is either not accurate or grossly misleading.

"I know there's a lot of misinformation out there, which is unfortunate," Hernandez said in an interview Wednesday morning. "I kind of expected that because I saw that when I was trying to pass this bill.

"A lot of people do not understand the difference between undocumented individuals, DACA individuals and permanent residents. All they see is non-citizen and they just get freaked out, they fear for their lives, they fear for everything. And it's unfortunate because this is not something to create fear."

Hernandez said she got the idea for the legislation after seeing states like California and Colorado pass similar laws. She thought it would be a good bill for immigrants, allowing them the opportunity to serve their communities, as well as for law enforcement, which generally has struggled to recruit and retain officers in recent years.

However, since the bill's signing, Hernandez has been the subject of nasty comments online. Some have even referred to her own family's immigration story.

Hernandez, first elected to the Illinois House in 2018 and now a member of Democratic leadership, was born in the United States to parents who were undocumented. They eventually became permanent residents, and her father earned his U.S. citizenship.

"I'm trying not to read the comments as much because, of course, I'm still human," Hernandez said. "I still have a heart. It still gets to me once in a while, especially when they mention like, 'anchor baby,' like 'she's an anchor baby, she's a foreigner,' and things like that."

"Anchor baby" is a derogatory term for children who are born in the U.S. to noncitizen parents; children born in this country gain birthright citizenship.

"I think a lot of multicultural individuals kind of get sensitive in that area because ... when I go to Mexico, they don't see me as a Mexican, they see me as an American. And when I'm back here in the United States, clearly, they don't see me as an American, they see me as what they call me, a foreigner," she said. "So I feel like (I’m) left out in both worlds and I don't know where I belong. That's pretty much the identity that we all go through. But it's still unfortunate to kind of get reminded of that."

Still, Hernandez said she was heartened to see that the bill is already working, noting that Mitchell Soto-Rodriguez, the Blue Island police recruit who is a DACA recipient, was at a local National Night Out event interacting with residents who respected her instead of being scared of her, noting that "it was beautiful to see."

After the past few weeks, Hernandez had this simple thought: "I just hope people stop spreading misinformation."

Or, as my old professor Charlie Wheeler would say to clear up any confusion, just read the bill.

