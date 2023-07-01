TINLEY PARK — With the horrors of last year's Highland Park parade shooting still fresh in their minds, officials in some south and southwest suburbs say they will ramp up security and safety measures for Fourth of July parades and other events.

In some communities, particularly Tinley Park, amped-up security precautions are also prompted by headlines about disruption of events by bands of teens.

Suburbs including Homewood, Mokena, New Lenox, South Holland and Tinley Park said they will beef up security for holiday events.

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann said after any major tragedy, such as the Highland Park shooting, police departments review security plans and make adjustments.

"We have an action plan in place whether it's the Fourth of July or concerts or what not," Baldermann said. "Anything can happen, so you have to be ready."

The Highland Park shooting left seven dead and nearly 50 wounded.

Baldermann said officials updated the security plan ahead of the Tuesday's Fourth of July celebration. But, he said, the important thing is that residents enjoy themselves this holiday weekend.

"We have to continue to live our lives and continue to do what we want to enjoy our community," Baldermann said.

Mokena Mayor Frank Fleischer said officers will be stationed throughout the village during its July Fourth parade Tuesday. The department will also use drone technology to help ensure public safety, he said.

Following the Highland Park July Fourth shooting, Fleischer said Mokena police upgraded the village's security protocols.

"We're not going to take our chances to let anyone get hurt," Fleischer said. "We're going to have the security out, it's going to be heightened more than before, but it'll be there."

South Holland officials said they are implementing new security measures for the village's fireworks display on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Those attending who are 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, all guests will be subject to metal detection screening, no backpacks will be allowed and all items brought into the park are subject to search, according to the village.

The measures were put in place before a "flash mob" disrupted a carnival in Tinley Park, according to Julia Huisman, village spokeswoman.

"We are simply committed to ensuring that it is a safe and fun event for families to enjoy," she said.

For Tinley Park's 4-day Ribfest, which got underway Saturday at the village's 80th Avenue Metra train station, metal detectors, drones and a teen supervision policy are part of efforts to avoid a repeat of what happened at a carnival in May, where hundreds of teens disrupted the event.

Fences are in place around the entire perimeter of the festival grounds, on the south side of the rail station, and metal detectors as well as wands will be used to screen attendees, officials said.

The measures "will ensure we are keeping our residents and visitors safe," Mayor Michael Glotz said Friday before the fest began Saturday.

Tinley Park has hired an outside security firm to bolster the village's own police presence, and teens 17 and younger are not be allowed in unless accompanied by someone 21 or older. Drones will also be zooming overhead to monitor crowds, and two large vehicles operated by Cook County's Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security are parked on the fest grounds.

The village hired Downers Grove-based P4 Security Solutions to supplement village police for the Ribfest, and Cook County sheriff's deputies were also assisting in security.

The Armed Forces Weekend Carnival, sponsored by the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce and held at the 80th Avenue Metra station, saw an invasion May 20 that police said consisted of hundreds of teens who fought among themselves and tangled with police, resulting in one officer needing treatment at a hospital. Five youths were cited under a village ordinance for fighting in public.

The carnival was set to continue May 21, but police said they decided to cancel it after learning another flash mob was being planned on social media.

Tinley Park police Chief Matt Walsh said that he would not disclose how many police or outside security would be on the job during Ribfest, but "believe me, it's going to be an ample number." He said he canceled any days off that had been requested by police for the holiday.

For people who might have been reluctant to attend Ribfest after the carnival chaos, the village has taken steps to clamp down, said Pat Carr, village manager.

"It is our priority to keep people safe here," he said. "If people want to try to create chaos, they should think twice."

