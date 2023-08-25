GRANITE CITY — A man who was shot by a Washington Park police officer after stealing his car and then fleeing the scene was struck by a different squad car and a passing motorist as he lay in the road in Granite City, according to Illinois State Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release states.

The man was identified as Kyeiiree Meyers, 28, of St. Louis, ISP said.

It all started at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in Fairmont City, where police there were conducting a traffic stop near Collinsville Road.

The unidentified Washington Park officer responded to assist the Fairmont City police.

Moments before the traffic stop, a man later identified as Meyers got out of his car and started walking toward Illinois 203, according to ISP.

The Washington Park officer approached Meyers, who ran, with the officer running after him, the press release states.

Meyers and the officer got into a physical altercation. Meyers was able to break free from the officer and gain access to his police squad car, the press release said.

Meyers rammed the police car into a pillar near the officer. The officer fired his duty weapon, striking Meyers in the squad car, the release states.

Meyers continued to flee, driving away at a high rate of speed, ISP said.

"An ISPERN (Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network) broadcast was made and several agencies began searching for Meyers," the news release said.

At 11 p.m., Meyers got out of the stolen squad car on Illinois 162 at Mockingbird Lane in Granite City. He was laying in the roadway when a Pontoon Beach Police Department Squad car and a passing motorist struck him, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

ISP said this is an ongoing investigation, with no further information released at this time.

Photos: Illinois State Fair political days through the years 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2009 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2005 State Fair 2004 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2006 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2018 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2021 State Fair 2021 State Fair