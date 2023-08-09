ASSOCIATED PRESS
CRYSTAL LAKE — A shooting inside a suburban Chicago home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said. A fourth female victim was seriously wounded.
Officers were called to a home in unincorporated Crystal Lake shortly before 4 a.m. on a "report of a single household member shooting their relatives," Deputy Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said during a news briefing.
McHenry County sheriff's deputies investigates a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 near Crystal Lake, Ill.
Paul Valade, Daily Herald via AP
Three family members were found dead in the home, Creighton said.
"One person believed to be the aggressor was also transported to a local hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced deceased," he said.
The fourth female victim called police and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Creighton said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.
McHenry County sheriff's officers investigate a shooting Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at a home near Crystal Lake, Ill.
Paul Valade, Daily Herald via AP
The victims' ages were not immediately released by the sheriff's office or the McHenry County Coroner's Office, and authorities did not provide information on the injuries or type of weapon used.
"They're all household members," said Michael Muraski, chief of patrol operations for the sheriff's office. He said officers had not been called to the home in the past.
