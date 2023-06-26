Visitation and funeral services will be held in Naperville this week for 21-year-old Eva Liu, who died after being attacked and thrown down a 165-foot ravine in Germany two weeks ago.

A Bloomington woman, 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, was injured in the attack and spent several days being treated in a German hospital. The two women, friends who graduated from the University of Illinois in May, were attacked while visiting Neuschwanstein Castle, a popular Bavarian tourist site.

A GoFundMe.com campaign to help pay for the services and the legal costs associated with bringing Liu's murderer to justice had raised more than $130,000 of its $150,000 goal as of Monday.

“Due to the uncertainties associated with this international case, the cost may become a significant financial burden to the family and could be a critical factor in the proceedings of the criminal and civil lawsuits,” according to the post accompanying the campaign, organized by Liu’s twin sister, Alice. “Funds will be used to cover any legal costs, and expenses of bringing her home, funeral, and memorials.”

Over the weekend, Liu’s body was returned to Naperville, where a visitation is scheduled for Thursday and funeral for Saturday.

The attack took place on June 14. German police said the women were approached on a hiking path near the Marienbrucke, a pedestrian bridge over a gorge close to the castle, by a man identified by police as Troy Bohling, 30, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, who offered to show them a hidden spot with a more scenic view.

Police said the man allegedly attacked Liu and when Chang rushed to her aid, he choked her and pushed down a sleep slope. Liu is believed to have been sexually assaulted before she was pushed into the same ravine, police said.

Liu died of her injuries the following day. Chang survived after getting caught by a tree branch and was released from a hospital on June 19.

A judge has ordered Bohling held in jail pending a potential indictment on possible murder, attempted murder and sexual offense charges, a process police have said can take months.

Both Liu and Chang graduated in 2019 from the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora, where Liu was a residential student leader.

In her free time, Liu volunteered at Ray Chinese School in Naperville and served on various club boards in college, the fundraising post said. After interning with Microsoft in summer 2022, she planned to start a job with the company in July.

According to the GoFundMe post, Liu had an “infectious smile and generous nature that brightened the mood of everyone that came in contact with her. Eva was a talented student, a kind and caring friend, and a lovely daughter. She had a bright future ahead that was unfairly taken away from her.”

TO HELP The family of 21-year-old Eva Liu is raising money to help cover the legal expenses that they say may be necessary to bring her killer to justice. The GoFundMe site is online at bit.ly/evaliu

A look at some of the most notorious serial killers in the US since 1970 1970-2005: Samuel Little February-May 1971: Juan Corona 1972-1978: John Wayne Gacy 1974-1991: Dennis Rader 1975-1998: Robert L. Yates Jr. 1976-1977: David Berkowitz 1976-1986: Joseph James DeAngelo 1977-1978: Angelo Buono Jr. and Kenneth A. Bianchi 1977-1978: Ted Bundy 1978-1992: Jeffrey Dahmer 1978-1995: Theodore Kaczynski 1979-1981: Wayne B. Williams 1983: Henry Lee Lucas 1984-1985: Richard Ramirez 1984-1985: Charles Ng and Leonard Lake 1985-2007: Lonnie David Franklin Jr. 1989-1990: Aileen Wuornos 1989-1993: Joel Rifkin 1990-1993: Heriberto Seda 1997-1999: Ángel Maturino Reséndiz 2002: Lee Boyd Malvo and John Allen Muhammad 2005-2006: Mark Goudeau 2007-2009: Anthony Sowell 2014: Darren Deon Vann