An Illinois woman was arrested Monday on federal charges alleging she threatened to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, of Chicago was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed in Florida last week. She was arrested here Monday morning and is scheduled to have an initial appearance at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse at 3 p.m.

The charges were first reported by the online newsletter CourtWatch.

The five-page complaint alleged that on May 21, Fiorenza emailed the headmaster of a Palm Beach County school and wrote, “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump (sic) straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!”

She allegedly sent a similar email to the same headmaster threatening the younger Trump’s life two weeks later, according to the complaint.

Barron Trump has attended a private school in Palm Beach since his family left the White House, though the charges do not identify the school where the messages were allegedly sent.

In June, a U.S. Secret Service agent reached out to Fiorenza and arranged a meeting at the agency’s Chicago headquarters, where Fiorenza was shown copies of the emails, according to the complaint.

Fiorenza “confirmed that she intentionally wrote them and sent them via email” from her then-residence in southwest suburban Plainfield, the complaint stated.

A Facebook page linked to Fiorenza and still publicly viewable stated she is a former social studies teacher and attended Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park.

The profile contains numerous violent and anti-Trump images and claims, as well as references to the “elite organization” of the Illuminati.