A police chase through Vermilion and Champaign counties ended with the suspect fatally shot by an Illinois State Police trooper, authorities said Tuesday.

The pursuit took place shortly after 7:45 p.m. Monday, state police said in a statement. Troopers were helping deputies from the sheriff's offices in both counties and Danville police officers as they pursued the suspect's vehicle, which was believed to have been involved in a shooting in Clinton, Iowa.

Authorities briefly lost sight of the vehicle and then found it near 2200 County Road 2250 East, police said. An Illinois Department of Natural Resource officer found the suspect in a detached garage, and a standoff ensued.

Illinois State Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene. Police said the suspect "refused to comply," and an ISP trooper discharged his or her firearm, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

An investigation is being conducted by special agents from the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation, police said. When it is completed, evidence and information will be turned over to the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office for review.

Police said no further information would be immediately released Tuesday.

