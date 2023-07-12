SPRINGFIELD — The FBI's Springfield office is warning Central Illinois residents to be wary of fraud from suspicious callers in what is "commonly referred to as a grandparent scam."

While there are many variations of the scam, the one seen recently in Central Illinois involves a caller claiming to be a relative or loved one "who has been in an accident with a pregnant woman and is being detained by law enforcement," according to a news release.

After this initial call, the victim receives another call "from a purported attorney who claims that due to a gag order the case cannot be discussed further, and requests money for their loved one’s release."

The scammer will then set up an in-person money drop, sending an accomplice to the victim's home to collect the money.

The FBI is warning people to remain vigilant with their online information and to be wary of unsolicited calls. If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a family member or loved one, hang up and call your loved one to verify the story.

The news release said 400 victims ages 60 years and older in the U.S. were defrauded of nearly $3.8 million last year using information gathered in "grandparent scams."

The FBI listed the following safety tips:

Be careful what you post online. Scammers can use details shared on social media platforms and dating sites for targeting purposes.

Be suspicious of telephone calls that require you to immediately take action and that request bail money for a family member in distress.

Be careful with caller IDs that look familiar. Scammers may use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from and make it appear as a trusted number.

Never give personal identifiable information or money to anyone you have only communicated with by telephone or online.

If you suspect that you or a loved one has been a victim of elder fraud, contact the FBI Springfield office at 217-522-9675.

