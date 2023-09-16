COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — Shots were fired at around 9 p.m. Friday near Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills following the school’s varsity football team’s homecoming game against Oak Forest.

During the incident, one male victim was shot and was transported to an area hospital for “life threatening injuries,” according to a statement from Country Club Hills Police.

A police report said police were already in the area of the shooting as they were actively dispersing a group of students near the school at 17401 Pulaski.

On Saturday morning, Hillcrest High School issued a statement confirming the victim, who was a student at the high school, had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the devastating loss of one of our Hillcrest High School students following a shooting incident that occurred on 175th Street,” the school said in an email. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all those involved in this tragedy.”

“We are all saddened by the events that happened tonight after our Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest,” the Hillcrest football team’s Facebook page posted around midnight. “Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence!”

In a video posted Saturday morning on school sports video collection website MaxPreps, highlights from late in the game appear to show the game was unaffected by the shooting. Hillcrest is listed as having won the game 48 to 40. The school confirmed the shooting took place after the game concluded.

