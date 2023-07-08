CHICAGO — The bodies of two newborns were found discarded in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood, police said Thursday.

A witness told police that they found the bodies of the infant girls inside a bathroom of a child care center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street just before 7 p.m., according to a Chicago Police Department statement.

The children’s bodies were found in a garbage bag, according to authorities.

The two were pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. Authorities released no further details, saying they were conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy scheduled for Friday.

