CHICAGO — The bodies of two newborns were found discarded in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood, police said Thursday.
A witness told police that they found the bodies of the infant girls inside a bathroom of a child care center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street just before 7 p.m., according to a Chicago Police Department statement.
The children’s bodies were found in a garbage bag, according to authorities.
The two were pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. Authorities released no further details, saying they were conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy scheduled for Friday.
President Joe Biden was in Chicago on Wednesday to deliver a major speech on his economic agenda and success during his term in office.
