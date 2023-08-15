PEORIA — A Chillicothe man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for arson at the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center.

Tyler W. Massengill, 33, pleaded guilty in February to malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the health center, where he was accused of using an incendiary device to start a fire on Jan. 15.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Peoria, Massengill "believed his ex-partner had received an abortion there, and he was angry about it.

"Massengill believed that, if his actions caused a little delay in a person receiving services at the Peoria Health Center, his conduct may have been worth it."

Massengill set fire to the building days after a bill was signed into law in Illinois that bolstered legal protections for abortion procedures and was intended to expand access to reproductive healthcare. The bill was largely in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last June.

Several state and federal agencies contributed to the investigation into Massengill, including the U.S. Marshals, the Peoria Police Department and the FBI.

"Massengill’s actions represent the very real threat posed by extremists in our communities," said David Nanz, special agent in charge for the Springfield FBI office.

According to the Associated Press, Massengill told the court Tuesday: “I feel for the people who have lost their jobs. I’m not trying to play like I am victim at this. I was sincerely hurt," apparently a reference to his belief that a former girlfriend had an abortion a few years ago.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid said Massengill's actions forced patients at the clinic to seek help elsewhere.

"And to add to your accomplishments, there’s the striking of fear, stress and inconvenience to thousands of patients and employees from the many other Planned Parenthood facilities who wonder if they are next on the list of misguided people like you," he said.

Massengill was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. He was ordered to pay $1.45 million in damages.

The Peoria clinic plans to reopen next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

