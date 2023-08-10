ASSOCIATED PRESS
CRYSTAL LAKE — The four members of a suburban Chicago household who died after a shooting this week were identified Thursday, including the suspected aggressor.
Authorities have not said what sparked the violence in unincorporated Crystal Lake early Wednesday.
Three women were killed and a fourth badly wounded. A news release from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday gave no update on the wounded woman's condition. She has not been identified.
The shooter died after being taken to a hospital in serious condition, but his cause of death was not listed in Thursday's report by McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein.
The coroner identified the three women as Lauren Smith-Song, 32, Yuna Song, 49, and Chang Song, 73. The suspected aggressor was 44-year-old Jean Song. Autopsies were to be performed Thursday, Rein said.
Officers responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to a report of one member of the household shooting their relatives, Deputy Tim Creighton said during a news briefing hours later.
Crystal Lake is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.
