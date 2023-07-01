CHICAGO — A shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side killed one man and wounded three others, police said.
The four men were standing outside on a sidewalk in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a car approached and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction, police said.
A 23-year-old man shot in the buttocks was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The three others were taken to hospitals in good condition, police said: a 24-year-old man shot in the left knee, a 27-year-old with three gunshot wounds to the thigh, and a 58-year-old shot in the hip and lower back.
No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.
