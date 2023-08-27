SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting that wastewater surveillance is detecting rising COVID-19 activities.

State officials announced on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting all 102 Illinois counties currently remain at a low level for COVID-19 hospital admissions through the middle of August.

IDPH officials said they are closely watching COVID-19 data and monitoring other respiratory viruses, particularly flu and RSV, ahead of the fall and winter seasons.

"Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

"We are fortunate the vast majority of Illinoisians have received immunity from a COVID-19 vaccine or previous infection that protects them against severe disease," he said. "However, COVID-19 continues to pose a risk for our seniors, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.

"As we approach the fall, our residents will have access to a number of tools, including updated shots and treatments, that can help us avoid another 'tripledemic,'" Vohra said.

The CDC is expected to issue guidance in September about the newly developed COVID-19 boosters for fall.

Illinois has more than 200,000 courses of effective therapeutic medications, including Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, available through providers and pharmacies that will continue to be provide free of charge until supplies run out.

Vohra said that the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System is indicating moderate COVID activity across all sampling regions in Illinois. The system is designed to monitor for levels of COVID-19, flu and RSV viruses in wastewater at 79 locations across Illinois. Flu and RSV activity remain low in the wastewater across all regions.

The IDPH is encouraging Illinoisans to follow recommendations from public health authorities on COVID-19 and the flu as well as the recently authorized RSV vaccine for adults who are 60 and older and more vulnerable to severe illness. Federal authorities have also approved a new preventive medication for RSV for all children up to 8 months and for some high-risk children older than 8 months.

Illinois residents who experience COVID-19 symptoms can access no cost-share telehealth services through the SIU School of Medicine Covid Test to Treat services or call 217-545-5100.

Additional resources and COVID-19 data can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html. The federal government also has established a website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at www.covid.gov.

