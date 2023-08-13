JAKE SHERIDAN
Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO — Tourists hoping to take a reflective selfie at “The Bean” in Millennium Park may soon have to opt for a picture at another mirror instead.
Access to the iconic downtown sculpture, officially called Cloud Gate, will be limited for months starting Tuesday as construction begins around it, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Grainger Plaza, the space surrounding The Bean, will undergo construction set to “continue through the spring of 2024," the department’s website said.
“During this time, public access and views of Cloud Gate will be limited,” the department wrote.
The “necessary maintenance” project will include repairs, accessibility upgrades and paver replacements, the statement said.
Since the sculpture designed by artist Anish Kapoor was first unveiled in 2004, it has quickly become as essential destination for tourists visiting Chicago and symbol of the city.
The glassy, stainless steel artwork attracts 20 million visitors to Millennium Park each year, a DCASE spokesperson told the Tribune in February. It is the No. 1 attraction in the Midwest and No. 7 in the United States, the spokesperson added.
The construction will “to enhance the nearly 20-year-old Park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the #1 attraction in the Midwest,” the department said.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.
Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Supporters of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson listen to him speak after he defeated Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2023
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2023
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - File
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!