CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday offered a peek at his plans to establish camps for migrants throughout the city and move nearly 1,600 currently living inside Chicago police stations into large tents before winter — his administration’s boldest effort yet to get a handle on a humanitarian crisis that has left local officials vexed.

The mayor said he will “move with expediency” to transition asylum-seekers into “more suitable” base camps as migrants wait for spots in city-run shelters. As of a week ago, 1,576 migrants were living in Chicago police stations and another 418 were sleeping inside O’Hare International Airport, according to city data.

“We’ve identified multiple locations around the city that can be suitable to treat the families of individuals, who by law are seeking asylum constitutionally legally, to have a place that recognizes their dignity,” Johnson said.

The new effort, first reported by the Sun-Times, suggested a renewed urgency by the Johnson administration to remove migrants from living for days or weeks inside Chicago police stations lobbies. The crowded floors have become a symbol of the new arrivals’ plight upon arriving in the nation’s third-largest city that professes to welcome all.

The mayor has yet to reveal details about the cost, timeline or locations of the camps; some aldermen are expected to be briefed by Johnson administration officials on Friday. In addition to those asylum-seekers currently living in police stations and the airport, newer arrivals also would be expected to be directed to the tent cities.

Though he didn’t offer specifics, Johnson did also not rule out new or increased levies to pay for the services, either.

“So the sacrifices that will be required in this moment will be necessary from all of us, every single level of government,” Johnson said at an unrelated news conference when asked about whether additional revenue will be needed.

“Look, I can tell you that the cost of inaction will be far more substantial,” he said. “The point here is: Police stations being used as landing zones, that’s what I inherited. And I’ve said that from the very beginning that this is not dignified. So my plan is to move, with expediency, families out of police stations into housing and shelter that’s more suitable.”

But Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, who joined the mayor at the news conference in his Far South Side ward announcing federal funding for an extension of the CTA’s Red Line, told reporters afterward that he thinks tent encampments are “not the right thing to be doing.”

And he said he would be hard-pressed to ask taxpayer funds to continue making sacrifices.

“We have to be compassionate. … At the same time, at some point we have to stop people from coming to Chicago because we cannot continue to absorb people coming and supporting them like this every single day,” Beale said. Asked about alternative solutions, the alderman said, “Well, you can turn the buses back around and send them back where they came from.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who also was present at the CTA announcement, defended Johnson’s leadership and said he and other Democrats in Congress have a comprehensive immigration bill ready but the migrant crisis “has been manipulated for political purposes at the expense of these poor people.”

“(The mayor) is trying to make the best of a very challenging situation,” Durbin said during the news conference. “The bottom line is this: We are in this predicament today because of the failure of the United States Congress and the president over 30 years to pass immigration reform in Washington. That’s why we face these extreme situations.”

Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - File Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022