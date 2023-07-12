CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department truck was struck by a speeding vehicle that blew a red light at an intersection causing it to flip on its side late Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, officials said.
Chicago police said the speeding vehicle blew the light at an intersection in the 300 block of East 79th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. The firetruck was struck on the rear tire, causing it to flip on its side, police said.
At least five ambulances were sent to the scene, officials said. Five firefighters were taken to area hospitals and listed in good condition, police said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating. Traffic citations were pending.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.
Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
