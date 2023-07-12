CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department truck was struck by a speeding vehicle that blew a red light at an intersection causing it to flip on its side late Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, officials said.

Chicago police said the speeding vehicle blew the light at an intersection in the 300 block of East 79th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. The firetruck was struck on the rear tire, causing it to flip on its side, police said.

At least five ambulances were sent to the scene, officials said. Five firefighters were taken to area hospitals and listed in good condition, police said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating. Traffic citations were pending.

