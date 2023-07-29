PALOS PARK — Palos Park Police Officer Ryan Franczak was tubing down the Salt River in Arizona while on a family vacation earlier this month when he rescued an older gentleman from drowning.

"It didn't phase me that much," Franczak, 31, said. "It almost felt natural."

Franczak said he and his wife went tubing July 8 with four family members, tying their tubes together. They started floating about 8:30 a.m., but he said the water depth and current changed rapidly.

About three hours into the trip, Franczak said there the current really picked up at a bend in the river. That's when someone shouted, he said.

"I heard someone say 'he's gone,' and I dive straight into the water. I didn't even take a breath before jumping in," Franczak said.

Franczak said he felt around, keeping his eyes closed so he wouldn't lose his contacts, and felt the man's leg. Franczak said he was able to get ahold of his torso and bring him to the surface.

One of Franczak's family members jumped in to help him, he said. They were able to bring the man, who was in his 60s or 70s, to shore and sat with him for about 30 minutes as he caught his breath to ensure he was doing well.

"We were able to tell he was OK," Franczak said.

The man's family contacted Palos Park Police Chief Joe Miller to let him know about Franczak's rescue.

"Officer Ryan Franczak's heroic actions truly represent the mission and values of the Palos Park Police Department and the mantra shared among all police officers that we are never truly off duty," Palos Park police Commissioner Dan Polk said in a statement.

Palos Park Mayor Nicole Milovich-Walters said it was an honor to recognize police officers.

"They work for us every single day to protect our citizens in this community, and to see the outstanding work that each and every one of them do, even off duty, required we all pause to say thank you," Milovich-Walters said.

