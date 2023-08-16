CHICAGO — Christkindlmarket will open with two locations in Chicago and a third in Aurora — 94 days from now.

German American Events, which runs the popular open-air Christmas markets, announced today that Daley Plaza in the Loop, Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will each host Christkindlmarket starting Nov. 17.

Organizers are planning giveaways this month and will reveal special free and ticketed events for the three locations in September.

Mugs have been a souvenir staple of Christkindlmarket since it premiered in Pioneer Court in 1996, but this year’s designs won’t be unveiled until October.

Christkindlmarket Chicago

Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago.

When: Nov. 17-Dec. 24.

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving ( Nov. 23) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville

Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago.

When: Nov. 17-Dec. 31. (Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25)

Time: 3-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving ( Nov. 23), Christmas Eve ( Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve ( Dec. 31); 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Dec. 26-28.

Christkindlmarket Aurora

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora.

When: Open Nov. 17-Dec. 24.

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday- Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving ( Nov. 23) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

