EDWARDSVILLE — Walgreens plans to close its distribution center in Edwardsville because of restructuring, and will begin laying off its 393 workers Aug. 28, according to a notice filed with the state.

Walgreens reached out to Madison County in late June and inquired about setting up resume workshops for employees at the distribution center, said Tony Fuhrmann, director of the county's government and training department.

"We knew something was going on, but we did not know the magnitude," Fuhrmann said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has 8,886 locations in the U.S. and plans to close up to 150 stores in the U.S. by the end of the 2024 fiscal year. In May, Walgreens Boots Alliance announced the slashing of about 10% of its corporate workforce, many in Chicago and Deerfield. The company is changing its distribution model away from centralized warehouses.

"As we continue to transform our business into a consumer-centric healthcare company, we are focused on aligning our operational structure to best serve our patients and customers including how we use our network of stores to ship orders to our patients' and customers' homes," Marty Maloney, Walgreens spokesperson said Friday.

James Arnold, economic and community development coordinator for Edwardsville, estimated that the Walgreens distribution center has been in operation for over 10 years. He called the company an asset to the community both as a retail provider and employer.

Fuhrmann said he is not too concerned about laid-off workers finding new jobs, especially because by the end of August other consumer goods distribution centers will hire in preparation for the holiday season.

"There are lots of jobs in Madison County unfilled. There are lots of jobs at the distribution center unfilled," he said.

Located in what Fuhrman called " Logistics Valley," the Walgreens Edwardsville facility is part of the Gateway Commerce Center that neighbors Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Tradeport. Between these three distribution centers, about 12,000 jobs, many of which are open, exist, he said.

The Employment and Training Department will be meeting with Walgreens workers to help explore next steps and share resources, said county service manager Antonio Stephens.

