CHICAGO — Staff at the Museum of Science and Industry have voted to unionize, becoming the latest group of Chicago museum workers to choose representation with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The staff, who work in guest experiences, operations and the museum’s education department, voted in two groups. Vote tallies were announced Saturday in the election held by the National Labor Relations Board.
The larger group of employees voted 79-26 to unionize, according to the union. The results of the vote of a smaller group of employees deemed “professional” by the NLRB remain undecided, said AFSCME Council 31 spokesperson Anders Lindall.
The group includes some members of the museum’s education department, he said. Workers in that group voted 9-6 to unionize. Three other ballots cast among the professional workers were challenged by museum management, Lindall said. The results of the challenged ballots could determine the results of the professional employee vote.
If the union maintains its lead once ballot challenges are resolved for the second group, the Museum of Science & Industry Workers United would represent about 140 employees. In a news release, the union said it was “very confident” the second group would also vote to unionize.
“Although we do not yet have the full results of this weekend’s vote, the outcome will not change our commitment to our employees,” Kelsey Ryan, museum director of public relations, said in a statement. “Our priority is to continue building our positive workplace culture that supports the Museum of Science and Industry and benefits the greater Chicago community.”
Santi Van Lysebettens, 23, works as a facilitator at the museum giving tours to visitors and is also a member of the workers’ organizing committee.
“Informal education is very much my passion, and I have never faltered in my passion with my job,” Van Lysebettens said. “But I guess I am coming to work with a little more hope now — that I’m going to be paid a little bit better, that I can have a say in my job.”
When they launched their union campaign in April, museum workers pointed to pay, high turnover and understaffing as areas in which they were seeking change.
Over the last year and a half, workers at the Art Institute and its affiliated school, the Field Museum and the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum have all unionized with AFSCME. Many of the unionized museum employees have cited similar workplace concerns as the Science and Industry staff as the impetus for their union drives.
In a news release, science museum workers accused the museum’s management of leading a “divisive anti-union campaign.” Lindall pointed to the museum’s hiring of the law firm Jackson Lewis as well as what he described as a campaign in which supervisors individually pressured workers to vote against the union. Ryan said the museum disagreed with the union’s characterization. “We value science and the progress that our society has made through asking questions,” Ryan said in a statement. “Our goal was always to protect and empower each employee’s ability to ask questions, to access information, and to learn so they may make an informed choice as to whether they wish to be represented by a union.” Van Lysebettens said they hoped the museum would work together with workers to reach a first contract. “We are determined to make sure that the museum has this positive culture of respect whether or not management is going to be a part of it,” Van Lysebettens said. “But we really do hope that they choose to take the high ground with us and bargain in good faith.”
These industries provide the most jobs in every state
By almost any measure, the U.S. economy has rapidly recovered jobs since roughly 8 million Americans were laid off in the spring of 2020.
Jobs bounced back throughout 2021 and much of 2022 in nearly all sectors, spurred by consumer demand for furniture, homes, appliances, and vehicles.
But in the latter half of 2022, consumers began shifting to spending more on services—the travel and live entertainment they had to forgo due to COVID-19. Hotels and others in the hospitality industry added more jobs in November than any other industry. Still, employers face an uphill battle finding talent willing to work for advertised jobs—and the hospitality industry continues to have
more job openings than any other. Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the industries employing the most people in each state. Data available is preliminary for January 2023, excludes farm payrolls, and is seasonally adjusted.
The analysis also provides the percentage of total state employees within that industry sector and the percent change in employment from January 2022. States are listed in alphabetical order. Government employees only include the civilian labor force, excluding the military.
Keep reading to discover which industries provide the most jobs in every state.
The trade, transportation, and utilities industry leads in US employment
The trade, transportation, and utilities sector are the dominant source of income for workers in most states. These are businesses like Target, Amazon, and other consumer goods-related companies operating in the retail or retail logistics and warehousing space. It also includes workers for utility companies like your local electricity provider.
All states saw employers expand headcounts between January 2022 and 2023 as the U.S. jobs recovery posted another gain of millions of jobs.
Among them is Nevada, the only state in the U.S. where leisure and hospitality workers represent the most significant workforce share. Nearly 1 in 4 workers in the state did so for a hospitality-related business in January. Hospitality was the hardest-hit industry in the pandemic as it suffered from consumers' choice to switch spending to goods over experiences in the face of a global public health crisis.
Similarly, in Washington D.C., employment is concentrated in the government sector, which employs 30% of residents.
Alabama
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 407,900
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Alaska
- Top industry: Government
- January 2023 employment: 77,200
--- Percent of total employment: 24%
--- Annual percent change in employment: -1%
Arizona
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 603,900
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Arkansas
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 276,000
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +4%
California
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 3,143,800
--- Percent of total employment: 17%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Colorado
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 501,300
--- Percent of total employment: 17%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Connecticut
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 349,900
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +4%
Delaware
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 90,800
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +4%
Florida
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 1,960,500
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +4%
Georgia
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 1,020,800
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Hawaii
- Top industry: Leisure and hospitality
- January 2023 employment: 119,800
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +12%
Idaho
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 161,700
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1
Illinois
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 1,222,200
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Indiana
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 637,700
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Iowa
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 312,400
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Kansas
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 274,100
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Kentucky
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 432,100
--- Percent of total employment: 22%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Louisiana
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 371,500
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: 0%
Maine
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 127,700
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Maryland
- Top industry: Government
- January 2023 employment: 519,400
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Massachusetts
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 820,000
--- Percent of total employment: 22%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Michigan
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 807,200
--- Percent of total employment: 18%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Minnesota
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 559,700
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Mississippi
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 246,500
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Missouri
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 556,700
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Montana
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 99,900
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Nebraska
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 197,400
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Nevada
- Top industry: Leisure and hospitality
- January 2023 employment: 354,900
--- Percent of total employment: 23%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +9%
New Hampshire
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 139,600
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
New Jersey
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 923,700
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
New Mexico
- Top industry: Government
- January 2023 employment: 182,800
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
New York
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 2,194,600
--- Percent of total employment: 23%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +5%
North Carolina
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 922,800
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
North Dakota
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 91,200
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Ohio
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 1,051,100
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: 0%
Oklahoma
- Top industry: Government
- January 2023 employment: 351,600
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Oregon
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 369,100
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
Pennsylvania
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 1,296,300
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +5%
Rhode Island
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 105,000
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +1%
South Carolina
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 439,500
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
South Dakota
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 90,900
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Tennessee
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 688,100
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Texas
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 2,753,700
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +4%
Utah
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 315,800
--- Percent of total employment: 19%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Vermont
- Top industry: Education and health services
- January 2023 employment: 62,100
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Virginia
- Top industry: Professional and business services
- January 2023 employment: 816,500
--- Percent of total employment: 20%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Washington
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 618,900
--- Percent of total employment: 17%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +3%
Washington DC
- Top industry: Government
- January 2023 employment: 233,800
--- Percent of total employment: 30%
--- Annual percent change in employment: -3%
West Virginia
- Top industry: Government
- January 2023 employment: 148,700
--- Percent of total employment: 21%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +0%
Wisconsin
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 551,200
--- Percent of total employment: 18%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
Wyoming
- Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
- January 2023 employment: 551,200
--- Percent of total employment: 18%
--- Annual percent change in employment: +2%
This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
The business news you need
