CORTLAND — Two men were hurt when a small plane crashed Thursday in northern Illinois, authorities said.

A single-engine Cessna 177 carrying two people went down around 12:30 p.m. in a field near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, about 55 miles west of Chicago, the Federal Aviation administration said.

Both men aboard the aircraft were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to the sheriff's statement.

The plane had left Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana about 10:10 a.m. and had been scheduled to land at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport just after 12:30 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online flight-tracking service.

The small plane was seen in a field lying at an angle with its nose in the ground, WBBM-TV reported.

