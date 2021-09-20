Young lives at pause as DACA applicants await federal appeal

For the four years she was in high school, Angela Sustaita, 18, did everything she could to ensure that she would have a shot to attend college, hoping to pay for it with scholarships and financial aid.

She took honors and Advanced Placement classes. She spent most evenings in dance practice or with the track team. “But it wasn’t enough,” said Sustaita, a Cicero resident who has lived in the United States without authorization since her parents brought her as a young child.

Her plans for college were abruptly derailed after a court ruling in July blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, putting her — and thousands more who were applying for the first time — on standby as they wait to find out whether their applications will be processed.

She couldn’t attend the college of her dreams and has not been able to find a job because she does not have a Social Security number to apply for financial aid or get a work permit.

“It feels like everyone is progressing and my life is at a halt, living under the terms of the government,” she said.

A Texas court ruled July 16 that the Obama-era program was unlawful. While the Biden administration appeals that ruling, the decision is blocking more than 80,000 new applications from young adults who were brought to the United States illegally as children and are seeking protection under DACA.

Although the ruling by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen only barred the federal government from processing new applications, it has also affected the backlog of renewal cases that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many who were previously approved for DACA without work permits.

On Sept. 10, the Department of Justice filed a notice in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to begin the process to challenge Hanen’s decision.

Meanwhile, immigration advocates and political leaders in Chicago are mobilizing to demand immigration reform that would guarantee a path to citizenship for young immigrants like Sustaita, as well as those who have already been protected under DACA or temporary protected status or because they are farmworkers or essential workers.

Though Sustaita feels stranded, she is hopeful that under the Biden administration, there will soon be a more permanent solution to her immigration status.

“We are closer than we’ve been in 35 years to getting a pathway to citizenship,” said Margot Zamora at a rally in Chicago’s downtown at the end of August, where more than 300 members of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights marched to demand immigration reform.

The Chicago-based group has advocated more urgently since the court ruling in July, saying it again highlighted the inconsistency of the DACA program.

Sam Sung Cheol Park, a 31-year-old attorney who is a recipient of DACA, said he recently landed his dream job after more than a decade of effort. But his work permit renewal is pending, and if he does not get approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services this month he could lose it all.

The young attorney attended the march organized by ICCIR as a volunteer with the HANA Center’s Legal Clinic.

“I want to make sure that other immigrants get the same opportunities I did,” said Cheol Park. He has been protected from deportation under the program since 2013, when he applied for the first time.

In the Chicago area there are more than 32,000 DACA recipients, according to the Center for American Progress. Since its inception, the program has paved the way for many to get better paying jobs and attend college. Many have purchased homes, formed families and started businesses.

In Illinois they contribute nearly $200 million annually in state and local taxes, according to the most recent data from the Center for American Progress, a nonpartisan policy institute.

The backlog to approve renewals puts many at the risk of losing their job or derailing their career, Chicago advocates said. Immigration attorneys say that the delays could put thousands of immigrants at risk of deportation and deal a blow to the U.S. economy.

As Cheol Park waits for his approval, he vowed to continue to actively participating in demonstrations to encourage younger immigrants who are eligible for DACA but cannot apply because of the court ruling.

“A lot of our lives are built on hope and blind trust sometimes, but ... I am still hopeful and I hope that with all the work that we’ve done, we do make a difference.”

In a statement following the ruling in the summer, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that he was “disappointed” and that the country is “committed” to ensure the protection of the Dreamers.

“DHS remains focused on safeguarding DACA, and we will engage the public in a rulemaking process to preserve and fortify DACA,” the statement read. “Still, only the passage of legislation will give full protection and a path to citizenship to DACA recipients.”

Luis Rodriguez, 21, walked alongside Cheol Park at the march.

Rodriguez, a member of the Southwest Suburban Immigrant Project, applied for DACA in December 2020, immediately when first-time applications opened again after being halted since 2017, when the Trump administration attempted to dismantle the program.

But the college student couldn’t beat time.

His case was halted by the court ruling even though he had already gotten his biometrics processed, he said.

“It was disheartening, but we knew DACA was never a permanent solution, we need citizenship for all,” Rodriguez said.

Thanks to some scholarships and mentorship, Rodriguez has been able to enroll at Joliet Junior College as he waits for a Social Security number to qualify for financial aid and other grants offered only to U.S. residents and citizens.

For 18-year-old Sustaita, who graduated in May from Morton East High School, life hasn’t been easy.

“I just cried, for hours,” Sustaita said. “While I see all my friends going to college or getting new jobs, I feel useless just sitting at home.”

She occupies her time by taking care of her little sister.

Though she attempted to submit her application as soon as USCIS began accepting new applications, it took her several months to build her case and submit her application in May 2021 with the help of attorneys from the Resurrection Project, a community organization.

USCIS had not approved any of the 31 cases that attorneys at the Resurrection Project submitted since December before the program was blocked in July.

To be eligible for the temporary protection, applicants must have been under age 31 as of June, 15, 2012; have been brought to the United States before their 16th birthday; have continuously lived in the country since June 15, 2007; and be enrolled in school, have graduated or have obtained a general education development (GED) diploma.

The process is lengthy and costly, said Erendira Rendon, the vice president of Immigrant Advocacy and Defense at the Resurrection Project.

Out of 172 people who sought legal screenings from the group to determine eligibility since the program reopened to new applicants in December, only 38 decided to apply.

It took Sustaita more than six months to gather all the documents needed to prove that she was brought to the country and had lived here since she was 3.

Based on the eligibility requirements, the oldest DACA recipients are 40 and the youngest are 16.

“DACA is our only hope for a shot to a better job, a better education,” said Rendon, who is a DACA recipient herself. “Even if the program has been extremely inconsistent, it is our only way to level up.”

Many families rely on a family member who has legal work authorization and deportation protections under the program, she said.

Across the country, 1.5 million individuals live in households with DACA recipients, including about a quarter-million of their U.S.-born children, according to the new report from the Center for American Progress.

Rendon, who has been an advocate for the immigrant community for more than a decade, said the inconsistency of DACA has taken a toll on thousands of young people.

“For people that already have DACA, it feel like you’re in a much more vulnerable space because the ruling can eventually say that we also can no longer renew, even though we’ve contributed to this economy and the society for so long,” Rendon said.

“First-time applicants feel anxious because they’ve put themselves out there, giving their info to the federal government, but also emotionally because they thought that they could finally get a permit that makes them feel part of this country that may open the door to them fulfilling their goals.”

While Katherine Greenslade, the managing attorney at the Resurrection Project, said she is not worried that the federal government will make use of applicants information to target them, she said she is concerned about the applicants’ mental health and financial situation.

“Our clients are so resilient but also very smart; they’ve seen the ups and downs but they remain hopeful and cautiously optimistic,” Greenslade said.

Most of them managed to raise the money to pay for the application fee and gathered the documents needed to submit the application. Even as the program remains blocked to new applicants, immigration attorney Lia Kim-Yi is still conducting legal screening and helping young people gather the paperwork necessary to apply when and if the program opens up again.

Kim-Yi is the director of immigration and law practice at North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic. She said that so-called Dreamers and their immigrant families have become an important fabric of the United States, contributing not only economically but also culturally.

During the pandemic, DACA recipients were among the nurses, doctors and essential workers who helped to care for and feed others.

“They deserve to be legalized,” Kim-Yi said.

