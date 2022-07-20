Young boy dies after falling more than 15 stories in Chicago

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A young boy died after falling more than 15 stories from the screened window of a residence Tuesday night, police and fire officials said.

The boy fell around 7 p.m. through a screened, 18th-floor window of a building in the Uptown neighborhood on the city's North Side, officials said. He landed on the third-floor roof of a parking garage.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police said the boy was 3 but a fire department spokesman said he was 5.

