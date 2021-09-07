You know who’s getting the COVID vaccine? Animals at Brookfield Zoo

If you’re one of those who have been putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine, guess what, you’re now behind some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo.

According to an announcement Tuesday from the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the west suburban zoo, veterinarians have begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a number of the zoo’s furry creatures.

Yes, animals can catch COVID too.

“In other zoos, we have seen cases,” said Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the CZS. Not many COVID cases among zoo animals, and for those that do get the virus, illnesses have not been serious. “They’ve been on the milder side,” he said, mostly confined to respiratory issues and including symptoms such as coughing and sneezing.

But no, animals are not very careful about covering their sneezes. Which is a principal reason for vaccinating them. Less for the safety of the animals, more about animals not spreading the virus to others, or to human staff and visitors.

The most at-risk animals tend to be primates and larger carnivores such as big cats, as well as some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors that are in closer proximity with human visitors. Those zoo residents are getting the vaccine first.

The Lincoln Park Zoo also plans to vaccinate at-risk animals within the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.

According to the Brookfield Zoo announcement, the novel COVID-19 vaccine designed specifically for animals was donated by the Michigan-based animal health company Zoetis. The Zoetis vaccine received investigational authorization by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Illinois state veterinarian.

Much like COVID vaccines for humans, animals receive two doses, about three weeks apart. Yes, they can get the usual side effects such as soreness, Adkesson said, “Or they might seem a little under the weather for a day.”

Brookfield Zoo animals are trained to “participate in their own health care,” according to the announcement, and stay still and receive a treat while they are being inoculated. Sandy, a binturong animal ambassador, gets banana paste, for example. Once the western lowland gorillas and Rodrigues fruit bats have been fully vaccinated, which is expected to be later this fall, the zoo’s Tropic World: Africa section and Australia House will reopen to guests.

Last, if you’re curious, your own dogs and cats do not need to be vaccinated. For one, no vaccine for domestic animals has been made commercially available, Adkesson said, and there has been little evidence that household pets have been part of the spread of COVID in a household.

Humans, on the other hand, should take a lesson from Sandy and not put it off any longer.

