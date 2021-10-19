You can't work at this southwestern Illinois hospital without COVID-19 vaccination

Touchette Regional Hospital announced on Monday that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement is a condition of employment and applies to all Touchette employees, on-site contractual employees, and on-site providers, according to a release from the Cahokia Heights hospital.

The Touchette Regional Hospital Board of Directors approved the policy at a recent meeting.

"As the principal healthcare provider in our community, we should serve as a leader to our patients, families, coworkers, and community," President of Touchette Regional Hospital Jay Willsher said.

"We are proud to be able to lead the discussion on this important topic and want our patients and community to know they will be stepping into a hospital where all of our staff has been vaccinated."

The deadline for current employees to become vaccinated is Dec. 1, 2021, and new hires are required to be vaccinated prior to their start date. Exemptions for medical and religious reasons are available, the release stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0