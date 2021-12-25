Yochum named new Effingham fire chief

EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham has a new fire chief after six months of waiting.

Brant Yochum, a battalion chief with the Vincennes (Indiana) Fire Department, was appointed the new head of the department at a city council meeting this week. Yochum replaces Bob Tutko, who retired July 2 after three years as the Effingham chief and 41 years overall as a firefighter. Assistant Chief Matt Kulesza served as the interim chief while the city searched for a replacement. Yochum will officially be sworn in Jan. 10.

Yochum has spent 18 years as a firefighter and 11 years in that role in a professional capacity. He began volunteering with the Vincennes Township fire department at age 15 as a junior firefighter, rising up the ranks before taking his first professional job with the Washington (Indiana) fire department in 2011. Yochum, a native of Vincennes, returned to his home in 2013, where he has spent the last eight years.

He was attracted to Effingham by the city's vitality and the strength of its fire department. He found the strong staff at the department, not to mention the leadership of the city, was a selling point for him to come to Illinois.

"Effingham's got a great, strong fire department," Yochum said. "They're an ISO (Class) 2, which is a huge accomplishment for any fire department. The staff is great. Everyone I've met so far has been nothing but nice and easy to work with and I know they always make safety a top priority. That's the top priority for me."

For Yochum, it helps the Effingham department is similar to that of Vincennes, as the crews are smaller than those normally seen in places like the Chicago area, where Tutko and his predecessor, Joe Holomy, hailed from.

"It's going to be an easier transition," Yochum said. "I'm used to running with smaller crews. It's going to be a different adjustment for them (the staff) in a good way."

Yochum is looking forward to bringing the lessons he has learned through the years of being a firefighter and learning about leadership and management through a series of courses. As a battalion chief in Vincennes, he did have some hands-on experience leading a department during his shift, so he's not coming into Effingham without a little bit of experience running a staff.

"When I'm on duty, I will be in charge of the city (firefighters)," Yochum said. "That's going to bring some different leadership and management experiences. As a chief, you're going to be able to do the whole spectrum (of leadership). It's definitely going to be a step up for me."

He's excited to get to work and raise a family in Effingham, with two kids and a baby on the way in March. His goal at the beginning is to make the transition to a new chief smooth for everyone in the department, in addition to getting his feet wet within the community and getting involved.

"The department's a great department already," Yochum said. "I really want to make sure we transition (and) make sure it's as smooth as possible. I'm hoping to meet with different members of the community, all the members of the fire department, all the different political leaders — the mayor, the City Council and other county political leaders. Safety is always my top priority and I want to make sure that we continue to do everything safely."

In other matters, the council:

—Approved a series of resolutions to facilitate the expansion and realignment of Ford Avenue eastbound past Charlotte Street and Avenue of Mid-America. The city approved the dedication of the right of way from D&A Farms, owners of the land currently past the end of the street, in addition to purchasing the land itself to be developed. The council also approved an agreement with The Farnsworth Group, a national engineering and architecture firm, to facilitate the expansion. Construction is slated to begin in the summer.

The new alignment could lead to further economic development, as it sits parallel to Interstates 57 and 70. Council member Larry Micenheimer said the proximity to the major highways would be a boon for Effingham. "It's a great core with unlimited potential," Micenheimer said. "Other communities would give their left leg for something with interstate access."

—Approved a replat of the property formerly belonging to John Boos & Co. at the corner of Fayette Avenue and Willow Street. The property will include five lots with space for business development and will be designed to allow for IDOT's eventual expansion of Fayette.

—Discussed a potential upgrade to the city's water meter system. The city is proposing to replace the current Neptune R450 with a R900 system from the same manufacturer. The replacement comes in response to the continuing failure of transmitters across the city, leading to a need to try and upgrade the system as the technology becomes out of date. The process of updating each transmitter and each meter in the city to the new system will take anywhere from seven to 10 years.

—Reviewed the city's annual building report. Building official Michelle Lilley said the investment of construction in the city sat at $36,136,748.56, up 63% from the average of the previous three years. The city collected $56,908.57 in fees, with 1,500-plus inspections being conducted. More accurate reporting in future years will likely rely on the addition of new software that could update the city's ability to provide permits and inspect facilities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0