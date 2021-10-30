Would travel to an Arlington Heights Bears stadium be better or worse than Soldier Field?

For nearly 20 years, Steve Mazeika and his dad have shared a Bears game day routine.

They drove in early from Darien with family and friends and set up shop in the Adler Planetarium parking lot to tailgate. After Mazeika moved into Chicago he began meeting the group at the tailgate, most recently taking the CTA down from his North Side home and then either walking the last mile or getting off one stop early and taking a Divvy bike through Grant Park to Soldier Field.

It’s a well-established routine, but one that will be shaken up if the Bears move to a new Arlington Heights stadium. And that is part of what has Mazeika reconsidering whether his father’s season tickets are worth keeping.

Getting to and from Arlington Heights — and whether it would be better, or worse, than dealing with Soldier Field traffic or the trek on public transit — is yet another layer of the Bears’ potential move to the northwest suburb that has fans sharply divided. Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line has two stops in Arlington Heights, one downtown and one at the potential stadium site, but the site is not accessible by other public transit. The suburb offers a chance to avoid driving downtown and worrying about parking, but is farther from many Chicago neighborhoods and other suburbs.

Whatever their stadium preference, fans agree: Arlington Heights Metra service would need a boost, and nearby roads like Route 53, Euclid Avenue and Northwest Highway would need work to handle an influx of game day traffic.

Whether and how that work will materialize remains to be seen.

“If the Bears move, it would be a benefit for everyone because that would lift up a transportation push,” said Cindy Yelich, who lives in nearby Rosemont.

Yelich, 50, said she would be more likely to pursue season tickets if the team moves to Arlington Heights.

When she goes to games now, she takes public transit so she doesn’t have to worry about parking or drinking at the game. That means taking a 25-minute Metra trip and then walking 2½ miles to the stadium, or spending 45 minutes on two CTA lines plus a mile walk.

A Metra trip from Rosemont to Arlington Heights, on the other hand, is a short drive to the Union Pacific Northwest line and then about 12 minutes on the train. And, at only four stops, it is cheaper than heading downtown.

“You would be dropped off at the doorstep,” she said. “That’s fascinating to me, and the opportunities.”

Nearby roads like Route 53 and Northwest Highway also have the potential to open up the site, she said.

For Mazeika, 35, an Arlington Heights stadium would mean funneling drivers onto local roads in the village and public-transit riders onto just one train line, instead of multiple Metra and CTA options to downtown.

Mazeika said he will always be a Bears fan and he and his dad would probably still go to a handful of games. But the increased difficulty for both of them of getting to the new stadium and the prospect of changing their game day tradition is enough to make him think twice about season tickets — depending also, of course, on what terms the Bears offer to transfer the tickets to a new stadium.

“I think what’s missing in this is, there’s so much focus on, ‘oh, it’s hard to get in there,’ ‘the lines,’ at Soldier Field now,” he said. “And I really don’t think there’s going to be a magic pill that’s going to solve all this by going to Arlington Heights.”

If the team does go to the site of the former horse track Arlington International Racecourse, fans and residents suggested adding turn lanes and widening roads around the stadium, like Northwest Highway and Euclid Avenue. Maybe Route 53 should get more or wider exit ramps. And Metra should add trains, they said.

But any roadwork is sure to be complicated, requiring input from multiple agencies. Northwest Highway and Route 53 are both under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation, and a portion of Euclid just outside the stadium is managed by Cook County. Other parts of Euclid are village roads.

The Bears would also have to be part of any discussions, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said.

No work has been planned yet, he said. Where, exactly, on the property the stadium is located will be crucial to determining what roadwork makes sense, he said.

“We haven’t really done any detailed planning on the transportation,” he said.

The village also has not yet reached out to discuss plans with Metra, Hayes said, pending finalizing plans for the site.

With the team’s move still not definite, Metra has not committed to increasing service. But if there’s demand for extra trains — which the agency expects — they would likely provide them, spokesman Michael Gillis said.

“We would certainly do everything we could to accommodate whatever demand was there,” he said.

When Metra last counted passengers at its train station in fall 2018, the Arlington Park station, which serves the site, was the 15th-busiest in the system outside downtown Chicago, with 1,740 boardings per day, Gillis said. The downtown Arlington Heights station was the fifth-busiest in the system outside downtown Chicago, with about 2,500 boardings per day.

The two Metra stations would benefit fans, said David Jaffe, past chairman of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and a real estate agent in the village. A game day shuttle bus service between downtown and the stadium could allow fans to get off at either station and provide easy access to the village’s restaurants, he said.

He is confident the roads near the stadium, with some expansion, can handle increased traffic. And the Jane Addams Tollway, about 4 miles south of the site, was widened in recent years, he said.

Pace suburban bus service doesn’t run any traditional routes to Arlington International Racecourse, but does have a reservation-based, on-demand service that can drop off riders nearby. The agency did not previously run any extra service for events at the course, but is open to exploring additional services if needed should the Bears move, spokeswoman Maggie Skogsbakken said.

To Mike May, who has gone to one or two Bears games a year for the past 44 years, a move to Arlington Heights could mean easy highway access, cheaper parking and cutting nearly an hour off his commute.

It takes May, 54, and his friends about 2½ to three hours to get close to Soldier Field from his house in Rockford, but he doesn’t park at the stadium. At the last game he went to in 2019, he and friends parked at a nearby bar that offered a shuttle.

They have tried other routes to the stadium. They have taken a shuttle from Woodfield Mall. But the aggravation of getting to Soldier Field and the cost of tickets have kept him from getting season tickets.

“It’s not worth it for me to go through three hours of aggravation on a Sunday, getting up at 6 in the morning to drive in,” he said.

A bigger stadium and complex in Arlington Heights could mean both cheaper tickets and cheaper parking, he said. And based off his trips to the Arlington Heights racetrack — he saw Judas Priest play there in the early 1980s, and went to the track a few times between then and the late 1990s — the roads aren’t a deterrent, though they and train service should be expanded and upgraded, he said.

Even expanded train service wouldn’t help fans like Gavin Wilk.

A season-ticket holder since 2019, Wilk, 36, prefers to take Metra in from his home in Lombard so he can have a few beers and enjoy the experience with friends without worrying about driving. He catches a bus from the end of the train line at Ogilvie Transportation Center to Soldier Field.

A drive to Arlington Heights would be shorter, but public transit wouldn’t be a ready option. The longer journey to Soldier Field is worth it for the experience, and to be able to go downtown, he said.

“I for sure would keep going (to games),” he said. “It’s just, I like the fact that it’s in the city. I love the city. It would be kind of sad to see them go from the lakefront,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0