Worker trapped after trench collapse in Metro East

DUPO — Multiple fire and rescue workers responded Monday morning to the scene of a trench collapse in Dupo.

One worker has been trapped, St. Clair County Emergency Management Services Director Herb Simmons has confirmed. The man is buried up to his neck, but was able to speak to rescue workers, Simmons said.

The incident was reported to the Dupo Police Department at about 11:30 a.m. The collapse occurred on Pacific Railroad Company property, though it is not clear what work was being done.

Dupo, St. Louis, Prairie duPont, Signal Hill and Belleville Fire departments were at the scene on State Street and Adams. ARCH emergency helicopter and MedStar ambulance also was called.

