 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Worker trapped after trench collapse in Metro East

  • 0

DUPO — Multiple fire and rescue workers responded Monday morning to the scene of a trench collapse in Dupo.

One worker has been trapped, St. Clair County Emergency Management Services Director Herb Simmons has confirmed. The man is buried up to his neck, but was able to speak to rescue workers, Simmons said.

The incident was reported to the Dupo Police Department at about 11:30 a.m. The collapse occurred on Pacific Railroad Company property, though it is not clear what work was being done.

Dupo, St. Louis, Prairie duPont, Signal Hill and Belleville Fire departments were at the scene on State Street and Adams. ARCH emergency helicopter and MedStar ambulance also was called.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News