Women in Chicago radio call out ‘toxic and sexist’ culture in male-dominated industry

As these women’s voices vanished from The Mix, Eric Ferguson remained, continuing as host of his popular show until a furor over allegations of inappropriate behavior forced the Radio Hall of Famer from the airwaves last month. The controversy has fueled discussion about the way women who work in Chicago radio are treated, with all four women who spoke out about Ferguson alleging management of 101.9-FM protected him because of his high ratings.

“The common response was that we all needed to ‘protect the quarterback,’ meaning Ferguson,” McGurren wrote in a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint included in a recent court filing.

Struck by the number of high-profile women departing radio jobs, the Tribune interviewed three dozen women in Chicago radio over the past 10 months, finding both enthusiasm for their work and widespread frustration with what many described as a male-dominated business. Ten women said they left their jobs because they were not happy with the way they were treated, while other female voices were reduced or silenced because of cost-cutting efforts by radio companies — including during the pandemic.

In Chicago, some station audiences can go hours without hearing a female host.

“It’s unfortunate. The voices on the radio should reflect the community that they serve. Not only is it bad for women, but it’s bad for people of color,” said Lisa Dent, who lost her midday host job at WEBG-FM 95.5 in September 2020 when the iHeartMedia station transitioned from country to rock. The Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee is currently heard on WGN-AM 720. “Outside of the Black radio stations in town, which are hugely successful and have great talent, you don’t hear many (Black) voices, especially women.”

Veteran radio personality Trish Biondo — a mainstay at WUSN-FM 99.5 until her 2013 exit — told the Tribune she had a “fabulous career” with “many wonderful bosses and co-workers” but left the country station after more than 27 years because of what she described as a “culture of unprofessionalism” that stemmed from station management’s attempt “to be edgier.”

Biondo said in a statement that before her departure she was “consistently presented” with material to talk about on air she “felt was degrading to women” and received a suggestion from one of her bosses to pose for a “strategically covered topless photo” for the station. Biondo, who now serves on the board of advisers for Loyola University’s School of Communication, also described the photo suggestion and other alleged incidents in a Facebook post in 2017, as the #MeToo movement gained steam.

“There are things that women have to deal with in radio that I think women have to deal with in every profession. You ignore it, overlook it and even laugh at it until one day you say it’s not worth it,” Biondo wrote to the Tribune. “When you leave, the standard line is ‘she wants to be with her family.’ The part they’re leaving out is ‘because it’s not worth being away from family to work in an environment like this.’ ”

When Biondo left US99, it and six other stations in the Chicago market were owned by CBS Radio, which merged with Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications in November 2017. One of several out-of-town broadcasting giants that operate multiple stations in Chicago, Entercom recently changed its name to Audacy.

Audacy declined to comment on alleged incidents from when CBS Radio owned its stations. In a statement to the Tribune, Audacy said “providing a working environment where employees of all genders, race and backgrounds thrive is a top priority, and we do not tolerate any forms of discrimination or harassment.”

Former WBBM Newsradio morning anchor Felicia Middlebrooks, who left the Audacy station in May 2020 after more than 35 years to focus on her multimedia company, Saltshaker Productions, said she “tried to use my platform to mentor and to advocate for women and minorities every chance I got.”

Middlebrooks is known for being the first woman and the first African American in the country to co-anchor morning drive on a network-owned news station. But she lamented that her managers at WBBM allowed her to co-anchor with a woman only twice, when a male anchor was on vacation. Her former on-air partner, Pat Cassidy, has been the solo morning drive anchor since her departure.

“I am encouraged by some changes that I am seeing,” she said in a phone interview, noting that “an amazing woman,” Rachel Williamson, was named to an executive position at Entercom in late 2019. “That said, I believe Rachel has an obligation to use her powerful platform to help obliterate the toxic and sexist culture in our industry.”

The uproar over Ferguson began after Cynthia DeNicolo, a former longtime assistant producer on his show, sued the radio host in May, alleging he coerced her into a sexual relationship and harassed her after it ended. His lawyers have denied those allegations. McGurren later alleged in court filings she was “mentally and verbally abused, harassed, put into tears, yelled at, belittled, ignored, mocked” by Ferguson. Both McGurren and DeNicolo each have filed individual defamation suits against the station owner, Hubbard Radio Chicago, and two other women filed legal statements in support of those claims.

Hubbard declined to comment on specific allegations for this story. In a brief statement, the company said it “strives to provide an open, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for everyone.”

The only woman in the room

First, Mary Dixon was shut out of WXRT-FM 93.1′s annual broadcast of the Cubs home opener, even though she had been part of the station’s lineup for years. Then her morning newscasts were reduced by half, a move accompanied by a pay cut of nearly 40%.

Finally, in 2019, she was escorted to her shared office and offered a box for her stuff. She was being laid off.

The Audacy rock station later issued a statement about staffing changes, which also saw Dixon’s longtime morning co-host, Lin Brehmer, move to middays. At the end of the statement was this line: “With these shifts, current morning news anchor Mary Dixon will depart the station.”

“I had been at XRT on and off for 28 years,” Dixon told the Tribune. “And that was what (boss Greg Solk) thought of me, one line at the end of a very long press release.”

Several women who worked with Solk raised questions in Tribune interviews about his leadership style, saying their ideas were often dismissed and they felt excluded from meetings and events. Overnight DJ Emma McElherne, known on the air as Emma Mac, told the Tribune in an email that Solk often called her “babe” or “kiddo,” failed to take her seriously and once joked about not getting “handsy” with her.

Solk’s current job at Audacy is vice president of programming and operations for its Chicago market, a promotion he received in July after four years programming XRT. Laura Duncan recently succeeded Solk as XRT brand manager.

Audacy declined a Tribune request for an interview with Solk, instead providing a statement from him and various letters of support from women who worked with him, including former WDRV-FM 97.1 morning news anchor Kathy Voltmer, who described him as “a great boss,” and longtime XRT DJ Terri Hemmert, who said her experience of working with Solk “has been excellent” and she considered him “fair, sensitive and respectful.”

“I am proud of my record of hiring, mentoring and promoting women on the air and in management roles throughout my 40-year career,” Solk said in the statement. “Many who have worked with me feel that I am a team builder and strive to create an inclusive and respectful workplace. Managing large teams is not an exact science, but I continue to strive to do better and apologize to anyone I have unintentionally offended. At a time of rampant cutbacks in our industry, my greatest efforts have been to protect the jobs of our staff.”

Within a year of Solk’s arrival, Dixon said, she found herself the only woman in the room for meetings. Dixon, who started working for XRT as a reporter in 1991, told the Tribune: “It had been a long time since I had felt that kind of exclusion, and to feel it in 2017, 2018, 2019, it was especially painful. I just thought we had come further than that.”

Dixon said that in 2017 she chose Solk’s pay cut offer instead of a layoff with 12 weeks’ severance because she needed health insurance for herself; her husband, Mark Caro, a former Tribune reporter; and their two daughters. The frequency of her newscasts was cut in half; she was allowed to come to work 15 minutes later; and the pay cut was implemented over six months.

Dixon said she felt frustrated and powerless when, by her account, Solk told her in 2019 not to be in the main studio after 9 a.m. “because he said I was distracting Lin.” Brehmer, her on-air partner for more than two decades, confirmed to the Tribune that Dixon was not allowed in the studio after that time. Dixon said she felt like she was no longer part of the team.

It had become clear “that this was not going to work for me,” Dixon said in a phone interview. “I was walking into the building every day with a boss who did not understand what I was doing there.”

Audacy’s spokesperson told the Tribune that Dixon’s layoff was the “result of the elimination of news on all music stations.” Dixon said she was offered an overnight anchor position at sister station WBBM but the salary and hours didn’t work for her and her family.

Dixon started in January 2020 as morning news anchor at WBEZ-FM 91.5, a public media station that has seen its morning ratings continue to grow.

‘I didn’t have a chance’

McElherne, who joined XRT as an intern a decade ago before becoming a promotions assistant and then a part-time host beginning in 2014, said she felt Solk was “extremely condescending” to her from the start. In Solk’s first week, she told the Tribune, he canceled her Saturday morning show, “Deep Digs at Dawn.”

“Looking back on it, I feel like I didn’t have a chance the second he walked in the door,” she said.

McElherne said she reached her “breaking point” at an October 2018 station photo shoot when Solk allegedly went to adjust the XRT jacket she was modeling before stopping himself and saying: ”Can’t get handsy.” McElherne said she felt humiliated, objectified and powerless in front of a handful of her colleagues. McElherne told her boyfriend at the time about the interaction, her ex confirmed to the Tribune.

She said she immediately filed a complaint, meeting for an hour with Entercom human resources coordinator and office manager Elizabeth Geerling. McElherne said Geerling told her to make a list of things Solk had said that she believed were inappropriate.

McElherne told the Tribune she slipped a list under Geerling’s office door, including an allegation that Solk had, in a 2017 discussion about a potential raise, said: “Lay it on me babe, just like you practiced in the mirror.” She said she did not get the raise. She also said she reported that at a 2018 Fleetwood Mac concert at the United Center that Solk said to her boyfriend: “Nice to meet you Andy. She looks great, right? Don’t worry, I’m not moving in on her.” McElherne’s ex also confirmed this account.

In an email, McElherne told the Tribune that Geerling told her by phone she had spoken to Solk about “his treatment toward his female employees.” Geerling, who no longer works for the company, did not respond to Tribune requests for comment.

A company representative told the Tribune in April there was no record of any complaint against Solk. After the Tribune described McElherne’s allegations, the Audacy spokesperson responded that a review of internal records had found “a single complaint” against Solk from McElherne in 2018.

“We dealt with the complaint through our standard process, which included addressing it directly with Greg,” the statement said. “We aren’t aware of any complaints since then. We take these investigations extremely seriously at Audacy and we are committed to taking action to address any instance in our workplace that does not align with our values.”

Wendy Rice had hosted XRT’s “Saturday Morning Flashback” for about three decades when she said Solk told her he planned to pick the music for the show, cut it from four hours to three and reduce her pay.

She could still host, he said, but Rice, also a middle school teacher, voluntarily exited “Flashback” in June 2017.

“They took away what I loved about the job, which was the creative freedom to put together the show,” she told the Tribune. “I had the freedom to say, You know what? I’ve got another career, and I’ve got a family and a life. ... I walked out of there, and I actually felt great.”

“Flashback” is now hosted by a rotating roster of men. The only female DJs currently at XRT are McElherne, Lara Mondae and Hemmert. They are on the air part time, though Hemmert is a full-time employee. Mondae did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

In an emailed statement, the Audacy spokesperson said it was not unusual for new program directors to make changes, and noted that Solk had to manage through a merger and the COVID-19 pandemic. At XRT, he said, both men and women were affected with “shift changes, position changes and subsequent impacts to hours worked and income.”

“After looking into these changes, we’ve determined that women were not affected disproportionally to men,” the spokesperson said.

Hemmert, who has battled cancer, left the midday shift at XRT in 2019 after more than 45 years with the station but continues to host “Breakfast with the Beatles” on Sunday mornings. In a statement provided by Audacy, Hemmert said: “I have been on the bad end of gender discrimination for decades of my career. I have never had a sense that I faced that with Greg. Never. He has been fair, sensitive and respectful.”

Audacy also provided a statement from Voltmer, who worked for Solk at Hubbard. She wrote: “He was supportive, inclusive and encouraging. To this day, I still consider him a mentor, a friend, and a champion of my career. ... In all my time working with Greg I never felt like I was the object of discrimination and I never saw him discriminate against other women.”

‘I just put up with it’

Longtime radio executive Jimmy de Castro has “always been a gregarious guy,” a spokesperson told the Tribune. “He connects and communicates with people in a way that he sees as very personal and friendly.”

That workplace style was fine with some female colleagues with whom the Tribune spoke. But others said they had a negative reaction.

De Castro, a former president and general manager of WGN Radio, was installed as senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Chicago in November 2017. That reunited him with Solk, who had worked with him years earlier to build the old WLUP-FM 97.9 into a rebellious rock radio brand.

Julie DiCaro, who worked for years in Chicago sports radio and crossed paths with de Castro at both WGN and Entercom, told the Tribune he “was always a lot of fun to be around” but “he’d kiss you.“

“It was sort of like on the cheek, but it wasn’t an air kiss and sometimes it was actually kind of closer to your mouth,” DiCaro said. “And I look back, and I just hate myself for not saying anything. ... But it was just one of those things. Jobs are so precarious. You don’t want to do anything to rock the boat, so I just put up with it.”

Judy Pielach, who was news managing editor when de Castro started at WGN Radio, described him as a “hugger” whose “touchy-feely, hands-on” manner was inappropriate and irritating but not sexual. Pielach said she told him “point blank” not to touch her but he “doubled down” while also teasing her about it.

“Men like that ... just laugh about it and think it’s not important,” said Pielach. “It was very important to me.” Pielach accepted a buyout from WGN in 2018 after more than 30 years with the station and now contributes to Bruce St. James’ morning show on WLS-AM 890.

Nexstar Media Group, which began operating WGN Radio in September 2019, declined to comment about de Castro, who left WGN in late 2016.

De Castro’s spokesperson, Natalie Bauer Luce, said that in his interactions there was “never any intention in a sexual way.”

“But I think he recognizes that social norms have evolved,” she added, “and as a man in a position of power in that role he understands ... the way people sometimes received his gestures was not necessarily how he intended them and he certainly does apologize to the women who’ve said they were uncomfortable.”

Patti Vasquez, who was an on-air host at WGN through most of the 2010s, told the Tribune she had interactions with de Castro that made her feel uncomfortable from the time he arrived at the station in 2013 but his stature in the business and the scarcity of jobs held her back from complaining until after he left WGN.

“I wanted it to stop, was all I wanted,” she told the Tribune. “And I didn’t know of a way to do that that wasn’t going to be very painful for us, for my family.”

Vasquez, who was fired from WGN after a guest’s on-air swearing incident in June 2019, joined WCPT-AM 820 with a one-hour talk show earlier this year.

One female former employee at Entercom, a longtime account executive, alleged in a 2019 federal discrimination lawsuit against the company that she was forced from her position shortly after management was informed that de Castro kissed her “and other women in the morning and before meetings.”

The lawsuit filed by Sara Horkavi alleges Entercom told her that to keep her job she had to report to the office five days a week, rather than twice a week as she done for nearly two decades, and accept a salary that was less than two-thirds her annual earnings.

“When Plaintiff first voiced her discontent and indicated she was effectively being fired, she was told by her manager that he could not support Plaintiff’s position for fear of losing his own job, saying, ‘You can’t go against Jimmy’s wishes, or you are out,’” the suit states.

Horkavi’s lawsuit says she was forced out of her position after declining the “ultimatum to take the unacceptable offer of more time and less money.” Last year, Entercom agreed to pay her $36,200 to cover back pay, overtime compensation, alleged compensatory damages and attorney’s fees, court records show.

Reached by phone, Horkavi said a nondisclosure agreement prevented her from commenting. An Audacy representative declined to comment on the suit.

De Castro, now 68, left Entercom in December 2019 after a two-year stint. Bauer Luce noted to the Tribune that he was not a defendant in Horkavi’s suit and there was no admission of wrongdoing in the settlement. She attributed Horkavi’s departure to a significant consolidation across several markets, including Chicago.

Several women who worked with de Castro told the Tribune they had not experienced objectionable behavior. Longtime WGN anchor and host Andrea Darlas said de Castro was “always professional.”

“Jimmy de Castro was one of the best bosses I have ever, ever had,” said Darlas, who left the station voluntarily in 2019 for a University of Illinois communications job. “I hope what you’re hearing is all positive because he’s just such a motivator and he brought so much energy. He really reinvigorated WGN.”

Former WBMX-FM 104.3 midday host Diana Steele said she “never observed or experienced any inappropriate behavior” while working for de Castro at stations in Los Angeles and Chicago. Steele was laid off from WBMX last year as part of what Entercom described as coronavirus-related cuts.

Former Tribune columnist Kathy O’Malley, whose popular show with Judy Markey was brought back by de Castro when he took over at WGN in 2013, said: “I think Jimmy’s enthusiasm might be misinterpreted, but it was never an issue for us.”

De Castro did not agree to speak directly to the Tribune but said in a brief note that his “record and reputation stand for themselves.”

“I have always promoted women and supported their careers and jobs for 45 years,” he wrote.

Bauer Luce said de Castro retired after a short stint running a North Side marketing firm with two female partners whom he had worked with in radio. The firm closed during the pandemic, she said.

‘I just was done’

Former WTMX host Kathy Hart has never spoken publicly about her 2017 exit from her popular show with Eric Ferguson. But months before other women’s allegations against him became public, she provided a statement to the Tribune for this story.

“I got into radio at a time (early ’80s) when the only female on-air was typically the ‘midday girl’ and in the bigger cities, the ‘traffic girl,’” Hart wrote. “I even remember scheduling the music for my show back then being told, ‘Do not play two female artists back-to-back.’ (This was before the era of corporations taking the programming reins.)

“We’ve seen incredible growth and success with women leading other industries, yet the radio industry seems to be content, and, maybe even a bit fearful of straying from the homogenized, predictable state it has been in for so long — off the air and on.”

Several female former employees at The Mix also spoke to the Tribune about achieving their dream of a career in radio, only to endure a hostile work environment or less pay and opportunities than their male counterparts. Some chose to walk away.

Stephani Young, a longtime part-time host at WTMX, said her unhappiness grew after a Los Angeles radio veteran, Jimmy Steal, replaced program director Mary Ellen Kachinske in 2019.

Young said she quit the station a year ago after her on-air time was reduced under Steal and then she wasn’t on the schedule at all. Young said she felt “he did not care about any ideas I had.”

For someone who started in the radio industry as a teenager, she said, “it’s pretty sad that that’s how it ended.” Young now works as a booking producer for the national broadcast news network Newsy and as a podcast creator and producer.

Reflecting on her time at Hubbard, former traffic reporter Jennifer Ashrafi said her initial enthusiasm for the job gave way to feelings of worthlessness. She felt that Solk, a former senior vice president of programming at Hubbard, wasn’t supportive of her ambitions, telling the Tribune: “He makes sure you know your place.”

Ashrafi, who went by Jennifer Roberts on air, began co-hosting a popular WTMX afternoon show with Kevin “Koz” Koske a year after Solk left Hubbard in 2016. But she quit in January 2020 after more than a decade at the station, making a move to human resources.

She told the Tribune her duties had been reduced, Steal stopped giving her feedback and she felt she was underpaid, especially compared with her male counterpart, who she said had a more lucrative bonus structure. Ashrafi said she felt increasingly anxious and ashamed about a workplace she once loved. She also thought about her two daughters, she said, and how she never wanted them to be treated similarly.

“If you look at a female walking away from her own radio show, which was always the goal, at the top of her game, there should be more to the story, and of course there is,” Ashrafi told the Tribune.

In court documents included in McGurren’s lawsuit against Hubbard Radio Chicago, Ashrafi said she told management in her exit interview she was leaving because of a “hostile, humiliating atmosphere” toward women. “You have a problem with women at this company,” she reported saying.

McGurren, who described Ferguson as “a serial abuser of women” in court documents, said she complained about his behavior dozens of times without success to Kachinske, who left the station in 2018. McGurren alleged she also “spoke over 10 times” to Steal, also to no avail.

Steal “would tell me to brush off Ferguson’s inappropriate and harassing behaviors by saying things like ‘that’s just the way (Ferguson) is and all radio geniuses act like that’ or asking me why I let Ferguson bother me,” McGurren said in an EEOC complaint.

Kachinske, Steal, Koske and Ferguson did not return Tribune messages.

McGurren also alleged in her complaint that Solk fielded complaints about Ferguson’s alleged behavior while Solk was at Hubbard but “did nothing in response.” Through an Audacy spokesperson, Solk declined to comment on the litigation.

The Tribune asked to meet with Hubbard representatives and sent a detailed list of issues women had raised. A company official responded with a statement: “At Hubbard Radio Chicago, we strive to provide an open, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for everyone. Since Hubbard Radio acquired WTMX/WDRV/WSHE in 2011, we continue to reinforce our values and communicate our expectations to all employees on a regular basis.”

McGurren landed a morning co-hosting job at Audacy’s US99 in the spring.

Hart now lives in Montana. In her statement, she told the Tribune that despite the challenges, “I will forever be thankful I chose radio as a career, it was a damn fantastic way to earn a living!”

She said, “I continue to admire the women in radio who have been pioneers in breaking stereotypes and I hope they can encourage the change that radio so desperately needs right now.”

A constant battle

When part-time hosts Julie DiCaro and Maggie Hendricks were laid off last year from sports station WSCR-AM 670 as part of pandemic-related cuts at Entercom, the move left The Score with no female hosts.

Even before that, though, DiCaro had emerged as one of the loudest critics of sexism perpetrated against women in media.

DiCaro, who joined The Score in 2015 as a freelancer, later earned a solo late-night show as well as a weekly show with Hendricks. But she felt the station was a difficult environment for a woman to succeed, she told the Tribune. She said she was not invited to the station’s spring training events nor offered opportunities to fill in for daytime male hosts when they went on vacation.

She also said she endured harassment from online trolls or people who jammed the station’s phone lines, a constant battle she said the station left her to fight alone even as she expressed concerns about her safety.

Now a writer at the website Deadspin, DiCaro blasted the sports talk industry in her book “Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America,” which was published in March.

“I went into radio feeling like the luckiest woman on the planet,” she wrote, “but I left feeling disillusioned and sad.”

The cuts at Entercom, now Audacy, unfolded a few months after Rachel Williamson, a former Cox Media Group executive, was named regional president and Chicago market manager in late 2019, succeeding de Castro.

An Audacy rep said in April that women have been appointed and promoted to on- and off-air jobs since Williamson took over, including regional brand manager Marci Braun and director of sales Sara McMurray. The company also issued a statement days later saying “providing a working environment where employees of all genders, race and backgrounds thrive is a top priority.”

In January, Leila Rahimi became the station’s first female regular weekday host when she started co-hosting a midday show with Dan Bernstein after filling in at the station for a few months.

She is still the only woman featured in The Score’s lineup.