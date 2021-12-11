Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan in Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman's body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Marine units responded to a call of a person in the water shortly after 1 p.m. near Edgewater Beach, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
Firefighters recovered the body of a female, whose age wasn't known. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name hasn't been released.
Police detectives are investigating.
