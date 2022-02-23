Woman killed in Granite City crash

GRANITE CITY — A Collinsville woman has died following a Tuesday morning crash in Granite City.
At about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Granite City Police responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 20th and Iowa streets. The arriving officers and paramedics found a female victim unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The woman has been identified as Christine K. Clark, 68, of Collinsville. Police have not released the names of others involved.
Granite City Police, the Madison County Coroner's Office and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team are investigating.