Woman, dog killed in Madison County fire

ALTON — An Alton woman and her dog died in an early-morning fire in Alton Thursday.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said that after the the fire was extinguished, the body of a woman believed to be in her 60s was found inside a bedroom of the house, located in the 1600 block of Nolte Place.

Jemison said the fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. and was extinguished by about 6:30 a.m.

"We discovered the body of what we believe is a female in her early 60s in a bedroom. It looks like she succumbed to smoke inhalation," Jemison said.

The female was located at the foot of her bed, he said. Also , discovered in the home with the woman was the body of her pit bull.

The house "was fully engulfed" when firefighters arrived, Jemison said.

"Dark, thick smoke was coming from the bedroom where the victim was and around the eaves of the house," he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office has an investigator on scene, Jemison said.

