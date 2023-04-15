CHICAGO — At least two cars struck a motorist who fell out of a Jeep Wrangler onto the busy Dan Ryan Expressway and died early Friday.

At 5:11 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers were called to the outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan at 28th Street for a report of a “pedestrian lying in the roadway,” according to ISP Trooper Jayme Bufford.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler, a 38-year-old woman, “fell out of the vehicle and became a pedestrian on the roadway,” Bufford said in statements.

Two vehicles slammed into the female pedestrian and fled the scene as the driverless Jeep veered off the highway and hit a concrete median barrier, said Bufford and a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman, whose name was not released, was dead on the scene, Bufford said.

The situation caused the closure of local lanes at 31st Street but they were reopened at about noon.

No further information was given.

Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - File Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022