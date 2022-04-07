Woman critically injured by falling debris in Chicago

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by debris falling from a building Wednesday evening on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The woman in her 20s was walking about 6 p.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood when she was struck by the debris from a commercial building, Chicago police said.

She suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed pieces of the building's stone facade and a sign had fallen to the sidewalk.

A vehicle also was struck by the debris but the driver was not injured, police said.

